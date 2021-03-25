Stun in the Sunshine With Our Favorite Shades From Quay — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sunglasses are such a powerful accessory. Wearing the right pair of shades can completely transform your attitude and make you feel like an absolute boss! We love matching our sunnies to different outfits, and now that the days are getting longer, we’re in need of a fresh pair or two!

If there’s a brand out there who knows what they’re doing when it comes to trendy shades, it’s definitely Quay Australia. Although they only burst onto the scene a few years ago, they’ve gained major A-list fans like Kristin Cavallari, Chrissy Teigen, Khloé Kardashian, Ashley Graham and Jennifer Lopez! Quay is one of our first stops when we’re shopping for new sunglasses, and we’ve rounded up our five current favorites right now. Check them out below and discover your new go-to sunglasses for the spring and summer seasons!

Kristin Cavallari’s Quay Sunnies

The reality star and trendsetter has been snapped in Quay sunglasses before, but we’re especially in love with the Sweet Dreams pair she showed off on her Instagram Stories recently! The exact black frames she wore are sold out at Quay, but they’re available on Amazon if you want to score the same look.

Get the Sweet Dreams sunglasses for $55 available from Quay Australia — also available for $70 on Amazon!

These Aviator-Style Sunnies

These shades may have a vintage vibe, but they also offer a modern twist thanks to the interesting frame shape. The golden color scheme of this pair is ideal for the summertime!

Get the Easily Amused sunglasses for $55, available from Quay Australia!

These Chunky Oversized Sunnies

Big sunglasses that shield your face never go out of style. These black sunnies are timeless, and they will match with practically every outfit — plus, they’re from supermodel Ashley Graham’s new collection!

Get the Polarized After Hours sunglasses for $65, available from Quay Australia!

These Retro Square-Frame Sunnies

Rectangular frames that were popular in decades past are en vogue right now, and we’re obsessed with the sleek aesthetic of these sunglasses.

Get the Yada Yada sunglasses for $55, available from Quay Australia!

These Reflective Sunnies

The vibrant color of the lenses on these sunglasses are too fun to resist! Wearing these is such as easy way to add a bright pop of color to your look. You’ll be the belle of the beach!

Get the Jezabell Inlay sunglasses for $65, available from Quay Australia!

Not your style? Check out more sunglasses and shop all of the jewelry and accessories available from Quay Australia!

