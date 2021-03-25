Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever see someone wearing a piece and think, “OMG, I need that”? All the time? It’s one thing when a close friend is wearing something and you can simply ask them where it’s from — and if they’re cool with you buying the same thing — but it’s another when it’s a top celeb you can’t just text. Plus, when you do actually find them, their clothes are usually way over budget.

That’s why we keep Amazon StyleSnap bookmarked on our browser at all times. It’s the ultimate shopping hack of the 21st century, and we’re not quite sure how our wardrobe survived before it dropped. It’s how we recently found a jumpsuit that looked just like one Kristin Cavallari wore on her Instagram Stories — but for under $30! And on Prime!

Get the MILLCHIC Elastic Waist Jumpsuit With Pockets for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

Cavallari just recently documented a snippet of herself in the kitchen on her Instagram Stories, practicing making a cake for her son Jaxon’s birthday. His birthday, of course, isn’t until later this spring, but they wanted to make sure the cake he requested was actually the way to go. We love the idea of practice cakes — especially eating them!

The point, however, is that Cavallari was wearing an n:PHILANTHROPHY green camo jumpsuit. We adored the look, but when we saw the $178 price tag, we knew StyleSnap was calling our name. We uploaded a photo of the original piece, StyleSnap took about two or three seconds to do a digital search on the image, and voila — we were met with a huge batch of similar items available to purchase right on Amazon. When we spotted this $26 jumpsuit in the mix, we knew it was the one!

Both KC’s jumpsuit and this MILLCHIC version have short sleeves that fall off one shoulder, a green camo print, a drawstring waistband, cropped legs and side pockets. They’re basically like fraternal twins. Same vibe, and you can easily create the same looks with either, whether you’re baking birthday sweets at home, heading out to a concert with a faux-leather jacket over your shoulders or grabbing a pair of heels and statement earrings for a chic and comfy brunch look!

You can upload any kind of image to StyleSnap, whether it’s from another site, a screenshot from Instagram or even a photo you’ve taken yourself. It’s the best way to get an A-list type of closet while saving big, and we hope you find even more cool pieces using it — though you can always check back in with Us for more of our own StyleSnap searches!

