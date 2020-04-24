Score an Extra 30% Off All of Anthropologie’s Already Discounted Items

We just got wind of three magical words happening at Anthropologie: sale on sale! The beloved retailer is taking a generous 30% off every single piece on their site right now. Yes, that includes the already marked-down items!

What’s better than incredible fashion at reduced prices? To inspire your virtual shopping trip, we’ve rounded up some of the best options. Oh, and the sale is happening this weekend only. If you like what you see, act fast — your size could be gone before you know it!

This Flowy Tunic Dress

This loose-fitting dress is exactly the vibe that we’re going for at the moment. It’s relaxed and so easy to wear. Sometimes, the most stylish route is the simple one — and this dress proves that point!

Get the Hansen Tiered Tunic (originally $98) on sale for just $42 at Anthropologie — this weekend only!

This Floral Blouse

This is a new take on your classic button-down shirt. The sleeves are wider and somewhat emulate the lantern shape, which is super trendy right now. The floral pattern is whimsical, and reminds Us of a glorious summer Instagram snap!

Get the Crisanta Poplin Buttondown (originally $118) on sale for just $56 at Anthropologie — this weekend only!

This Geometric Jumpsuit

Jumpsuits are a one-stop-shop outfit, which is why we love them so much! They’re effortless, but always make you look put together. The wide leg and short sleeve look chic as can be with the geometric print, and we’re obsessed!

Get the Betty Geometric Jumpsuit (originally $178) on sale for just $70 at Anthropologie — this weekend only!

This Camo Utility Jacket

We are living for camo print right now — and this jacket is a strong way to trial the trend. The large pockets fit all of your everyday essentials, so it’s practically made for errands. You can get it in a light pink camo print or a dramatic navy blue.

Get the Lida Utility Jacket (originally $150) on sale for just $63 at Anthropologie — this weekend only!

This Stunning Embroidered Skirt

The embroidery work on this skirt is next-level. The classic black and white scheme is offset with the tiny touches of color in the floral pattern. The hem hits right below the knee, and the waist ties into a bow, creating an enhanced shape. Dreamy!

Get the Devi Embroidered Midi Skirt (originally $158) on sale for just $70 at Anthropologie — this weekend only!

