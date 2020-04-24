This Simple Root Touch-Up Spray Has a Shade for Everyone’s Hair Color

The majority of the country has been practicing appropriate social distancing for quite some time now. Some of Us have stayed at home and indoors for well over a month, and it’s starting to become very apparent — especially in the follicle department! Yes, it’s true, we may now be showing our true colors (quite literally) thanks to those pesky roots.

Salons may be closed, but online shopping is in full effect. Luckily, this root touch-up spray will help you maintain the magic until you can safely book your next appointment!

Get the R+Co BRIGHT SHADOWS Root Touch-Up Spray with free shipping for just $26 at Dermstore, also available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 1, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

This spray from R+Co has a shade for nearly ever hair color imaginable. Though you may not find a perfectly identical match, it’s an effective solution to get what you want covered up in a pinch. This is especially impactful for grey hairs — but you can use this if you have any kind of regrowth, just as long as the shade you’re using isn’t lighter than what you’re retouching! The formula also contains biotin and pearl extract, designed to maintain a healthy head of hair.

Just a note: This is a only temporary fix that will stay on your hair until your next shampoo. There’s a color guide available, so you can match appropriately based on what you’re aiming to create. This is an ideal solution if you have a Zoom meeting that you want to put your best locks forward for. Even though we’re stuck indoors, some of Us still have to impress our colleagues and friends. With a quick spritz and shake of this spray, you can do exactly that!

Though this product is meant for the roots, we’re thinking that you may be able to get a little creative here. So many people are experimenting with their hair color these days. The contrast between blonde and black is one of the trends that we’ve seen go viral lately, thanks to stars like Dua Lipa. If you already have blonde hair and aren’t ready to make a permanent commitment, why not give the look a try with the darker version of this spray? There’s nothing to lose!

