These Tory Burch Espadrille Wedges Are a Chic Upgrade of the Classic Shoe

Espadrilles are always a staple when it comes to summertime footwear. Every year, we get excited to see how designers will recreate and reinvent this classic style. You never know what fashion’s most fabulous minds will come up with! A label we always make sure to check in on? Tory Burch!

The beloved brand’s shoes are always impeccably made, and get tons of points in the trendy department. This season, Tory Burch has given all of Us fashionistas a beautiful pair of espadrilles that are ideal for everyday wear. We’re confident that we’ll be seeing these wedges everywhere — and the good news is they’re up for grabs right now for under $150!

Get the Color-Block Espadrille Wedge (originally $238) on sale with free shipping for just $139, available from Tory Burch!

These espadrilles are constructed in a timeless style, but there are a few tiny touches that make them stand out from the pack. We were immediately captivated by the wedge heel. It measures a mere two inches, which is the ideal lift when you want to add a bit of height without going overboard. This is a rarity for this type of shoe — usually designers take advantage of a wedge’s comfortable nature and use it as an opportunity to pack the extra inches on. Quite frankly, we’re happy to see such a refreshing take on the espadrille wedge — especially with the modest heel.

You can snag these shoes in two different colors. They are available in a monochromatic black canvas, or a two-tone black and cream version. Both options have the Tory Burch logo stitched front and center — right at the top of the toe. The heel is wrapped in braided jute, as is common in a true espadrille.

We honestly couldn’t believe that these shoes are on sale right now. With the summer just around the corner, we would expect a pair of espadrilles like these to be full-priced. But we’re not going to ask too many questions — we’re just going to seize the day and scoop these rare gems up as soon as we can. These shoes will team perfectly with many of our outfits — just think about it. They will look best paired with flowy dresses that exude the season’s easygoing vibes, but they’ll be just as fire with a pair of cut-off denim shorts. Let’s do it!

