This Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent Will Tackle Your Dry Clean Only Items

Don’t know what to do with your “dry clean only” clothes that need refreshing? Well, it’s not a good idea to chuck those garments into the washing machine with the rest of your dirty laundry. But since everyone’s go-to dry cleaners are closed for now, what’s the move?

These delicate pieces need special treatment — and that doesn’t just mean hand-washing them in the sink with standard detergent. For silk and other fabrics prone to damage, there’s an amazing product out there was designed to effectively wash without harm — and it just so happens to smell incredible too!

Get The Laundress Delicate Lady Wash for just $19, available from Verishop!

This wash by The Laundress was created for the most precious, priceless clothing items in your wardrobe. It’s made from plant-based ingredients that fight stains and return your garments to their original glory. You can definitely use this detergent in the washing machine on the delicate cycle, or be extra careful and opt to hand wash. It just takes two capfuls of this product in a small bath of cool or warm water to do the the trick. Afterwards, lay your laundry to dry flat, and voila: Clean clothes without leaving the house!

Get The Laundress Delicate Lady Wash for just $19, available from Verishop!

This product was originally launched out of frustration with the massive dry cleaning bills the company’s two founders, Gwen Whiting and Lindsey Boyd, were racking up. They were understandably fed up with spending big bucks maintaining their curated wardrobes, only to have some of their most beloved garments damaged!

Boyd actually singled out the Delicate Lady Wash as her favorite product. In fact, she’s been hand-washing all of her clothes for years, and we can only imagine how much money she’s saved in the process!

But the range doesn’t stop there. The Laundress has created numerous products designed for different types of fabric. There’s a cleanser that can tackle your every need — from the Wool and Cashmere Shampoo to the Denim Wash Detergent. They have even partnered with Le Labo to create detergents infused with their signature, luxurious scents. Oh, and did we mention John Mayer is a fan? We’re sold. Check out some of their bestsellers below!

The Laundress Classic Signature Detergent

This will preserve your favorite vintage finds — and smell fabulous in the process!

Get the The Laundress Classic Signature Detergent for just $21, available from Verishop!

The Laundress Wool & Cashmere Cedar Shampoo

Cashmere, mohair and wool blends are hard to maintain — allow this to ease your stress.

Get the The Laundress Wool & Cashmere Cedar Shampoo for just $19, available from Verishop!

The Laundress Classic Denim Wash

See it! This wash will help preserve color and maintain the trademark texture of your most-worn denim duds. Get The Laundress Classic Denim Wash for just $18, available from Verishop! Check out the full product range from The Laundress available from Verishop here! Check out more of our picks and deals here! This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!