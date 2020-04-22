It’s no secret that we love a good sale — especially one from a major retailer like Revolve! The trendiest site around always knows what’s up in the fashion department. Naturally, when they have a ton of discounted styles, you know that we’re going to be all over it. And if the reduced prices weren’t enough, when you spend $100 and apply the code: HAND at checkout, Revolve will send you a four-ounce hand sanitizer for free with your order! What’s not to love about that?

Our Absolute Favorite: We always swoon over a good Revolve collab, and this dress that was created alongside House of Harlow 1960 is absolutely breathtaking. The yellow color will look great on every skin tone, and the halter top is seriously flattering. It was $265, and now it’s just $159!

The latest styles up for grabs at discounted prices from Revolve are a sight to behold. Yes, there’s definitely a lot to sift through — so we broke everything down into categories for some inspiration. Check everything out below and shop the full sale here!

12 Fastest-Selling Sale Categories at Revolve

1. Up to 65% Off Women’s Activewear

Our Absolute Favorite: We want to have fun with our workout gear, which is why we’re loving these high-waist leggings from lovewave. Originally $125, now just $63!

Shop all activewear on sale now!

2. Up to 65% Off Women’s Coats and Jackets

Our Absolute Favorite: When we spotted this long stripe duster jacket, we knew we had to get our hands on it. Originally $168, now just $101!

Shop all outerwear on sale now!

3. Up to 65% Off Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re obsessed with this cute leopard print mini wrap dress from BB Dakota, and the price is hard to beat. Originally $88, now just $47!

Shop all dresses on sale now!

4. Up to 65% Off Women’s Denim

Our Absolute Favorite: It doesn’t get better than some Levi’s, and this high-waisted ankle-length pair of jeans is a dream. Originally $98, now just $69!

Shop all denim on sale now!

5. Up to 65% Off Loungewear

Our Absolute Favorite: Still not over Netflix’s Tiger King? Keep the fascination with the docuseries going with this edgy tiger print graphic pullover. Originally $79, now just $56!

Shop all loungewear on sale now!

6. Up to 65% Off Leggings

Our Absolute Favorite: Gear up for your at-home workout with these camo print leggings. Originally $119, now just $66!

7. Up to 65% Off Women’s Sleepwear

Our Absolute Favorite: Upgrade your current sleeping situation with some matching jammies. We’re especially digging this ultra-soft plaid set. Originally $130, now just $52!

Shop all sleepwear on sale now!

8. Up to 65% Off Women’s Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: This half-zip from Stussy is definitely giving Us ’90s vibes in all the best ways. Originally $110, now just $44!

Shop all sweaters on sale now!

9. Up to 65% Off Women’s Shoes

Our Absolute Favorite: These tortoise print heels from Sam Edelman take this classic style to the next level. Originally $100, now just $70!

Shop all shoes on sale now!

10. Up to 65% Off Women’s Boots

Our Absolute Favorite: This pair of western-inspired leather boots are the perfect complement to any flowy boho dress. Originally $270, now just $52!

11. Up to 65% Off Women’s Sneakers

Our Absolute Favorite: Platform sneakers are totally on trend right now, and we found a pair from Superga that are fabulous! Originally $80, now just $60!

12. Up to 65% Off Women’s Wedges

Our Absolute Favorite: Wearing 5-inch heels is definitely easier with a pair of show-stopping wedges, like these beauties. Originally $136, now just $53!

Our Favorite Designer Brands at the Revolve Sale

13. Up to 65% off Lovers + Friends

Our Absolute Favorite: This mixed-print floral maxidress has absolutely everything going for it, and we can’t stop thinking about it. Originally $255, now just $136!

14. Up to 65% off Tularosa

Our Absolute Favorite: What’s more fitting for the spring than florals and frills? This ruffle dress definitely fits the bill. Originally $177, now just $100!

15. Up to 65% off House of Harlow 1960

Our Absolute Favorite: These wide-leg pants are great for lounging or going out on the town. Originally $195, now just $36!

16. Up to 65% off superdown

Our Absolute Favorite: This simple bodycon mididress can suit practically any wardrobe. Originally $58, now just $38!

17. Up to 65% off Free People

Our Absolute Favorite: We are completely enamored with this oversized, open front bright knit sweater. Originally $128, now just $53!

18. Up to 65% off Show Me Your Mumu

Our Absolute Favorite: This sheer floor-length tiger print kimono can take a basic tank top and jean look and make it major. Originally $154, now just $81!

19. Up to 65% off NBD

Our Absolute Favorite: Treat yourself to a beautiful satin gown for a fraction of its original cost. This stunning lilac option was $258, now just $80!

20. Up to 65% off GRLFRND

Our Absolute Favorite: This brand’s jeans are some of the best on the market, and these acid wash gems immediately caught our attention. Originally $228, now just $119!

21. Up to 65% off I.AM.GIA

Our Absolute Favorite: Utility pants have gotten a major fashion upgrade. Case in point: This pair from I.AM.GIA. Originally $150, now just $90!

Shop Our Favorites!

These Clear Mules

The clear shoe craze and the mule trend come together perfectly in this pair of heels.

See it: Get the RAYE Liam Heel (originally $148) on sale for just $82 from Revolve!

This Cozy Turtleneck

We love that this turtleneck is cropped and has wider sleeves for a more flowy feel!

See it: Get the Lovers + Friends Sevilla Turtleneck Sweater (originally $95) on sale for just $67 from Revolve!

These Flare Pants

Nautical style for the spring and summer seasons is a given, and the flare leg on these pants turns the look up a notch.

See it: Get the MAJORELLE Rhode Pant (originally $198) on sale for just $84 from Revolve!

