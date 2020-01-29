Anthropologie’s Freshly Cut Sale Is Filled With Instagram-Worthy Pieces

It’s no secret that here at Shop With Us, we pretty much stan the sale section. If we spot an amazing item that we’re obsessed with, we’ll buy it at full price — but it doesn’t hurt to get clothes and accessories that we love at a discount.

When it comes to major markdowns, few retailers do it quite like Anthropologie. Their Freshly Cut Sale is constantly adding new items into the mix, so we like to see what’s fresh on a fairly regular basis. We’ve hand-picked five of the best new pieces to provide you with some guidance while exploring the multitude of options that they have on site. If you see anything that you love, we suggest you act immediately — sizes tend to run out fast at Anthropologie, and no one wants to suffer from fashion FOMO!

This Stunning Jumpsuit

You’ll be the belle of the ball at any function when you step out in this amazing metallic jumpsuit. It has a gorgeous sweetheart neckline and wide leg culotte-style pant legs that are so incredibly flattering.

Get the Corey Lynn Calter Sweetheart Jumpsuit (originally $228), on sale for just $70 at Anthropologie!

This Dreamy Velvet Dress

Is there a fabric that’s dreamier than velvet? It’s definitely at the top of the list, and we love how it’s been incorporated in this stunning dress. Its gorgeous floral pattern is beautifully accented with elegant embroidery that adds tons of fabulous flare to the dress. Flawless!

Get the Juliet Embroidered Velvet Mini Dress (originally $238), on sale for just $70 at Anthropologie!

This Sparkly Skirt

If you want to make a major statement with your outfit, then this skirt is the perfect piece. The sequin embellishments that run up and down the skirt create a unique striped pattern. This piece is begging to be worn to a fancy party!

Get the Corey Lynn Calter Sequined Mini Skirt (originally $170), on sale for just $100 at Anthropologie!

This Durable Coat

This coat is made from a faux-suede material that’s as buttery-soft as the real thing. We love the olive color of the coat, which is accented perfectly with the dark grey lining that peeks out from the collar.

Get the Paul Sueded Toggle Coat (originally $190), on sale for just $100 at Anthropologie!

This Distressed Sweater

Far from your average run of the mill sweater, this one has some distressed detailing along the hem and on the ends of the sleeves. The fringing gives it a vintage look and adds just the right amount of texture to it.

Get the Joy Fringed V-Neck Sweater (originally $120), on sale for just $80 at Anthropologie!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the clothes on sale and everything available from Anthropologie’s Freshly Cut Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!