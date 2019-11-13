One Day Only! Save Up to 40% on These 5 Anthropologie Styles





Nothing fills our hearts with more joy than seeing the words “Anthropologie” and “sale” used in the same sentence. Anthropologie is our go-to for everything from chic street styles, to laid-back boho vibes, to fanciful formalwear. That’s why whenever there’s a flash sale, we know there’s no time to waste!

For one day only, Anthropologie is offering up to 40% off on hundreds of must-have styles, and it has Us testing the limits of just how much we can fit inside our shopping cart. To start though, we know these five picks are definitely coming home with us!

This Whimsical Tunic Dress

Shoppers say this tunic has a “cute vintage vibe” and that it’s the “perfect fall midi.” The ruffles are adorable and the lightly puffed sleeves are very much on trend. Add strategically planned sheer details to any piece and we’re bound to fall in love!

Get the Sirena Ruffled Tunic (originally $160) in three patterns for just $96 at Anthropologie! Sale ends November 13, 2019.

This Cozy, Fur-Trimmed Top

We’re obsessed! The faux-fur peplum hem and sleeve cuffs are so soft and pretty, pairing perfectly with the stripes lining the rest of the top. We can slip this top on over anything from cotton leggings to leather pants and it will adapt with ease. It’s so unique too, so the influx of compliments is inevitable!

Get the Maeve Astor Fur-Trimmed Pullover (originally $98) for just $74 at Anthropologie! Sale ends November 13, 2019.

This Glamorous Bomber Jacket

We love our sleek and simple bomber jackets, but this faux fur one takes the look to the next level. The midnight navy shade is beautiful and we love how the material offers extra warmth on chilly nights out without downgrading our outfit. Shoppers say it’ll “turn heads (in a good way).”

Get the Cupcakes and Cashmere Faux-Fur Bomber Jacket (originally $150) for just $113 at Anthropologie! Sale ends November 13, 2019.

The PJ Set of Our Dreams

Brie Bella once told Us that she “wears all of [Anthropologie’s] PJs,” calling them “fun and flirty.” This set is a prime example. It comes with a super soft tank and matching pants, and honestly, both versions are so cute that we want to wear them out of the house too!

Get the Talulah Sleep Set (originally $98) in two patterns for just $74 at Anthropologie! Sale ends November 13, 2019.

This Super Modern Crossbody

Your holiday party bag is here! We have serious heart eyes for that metallic top handle and the matching crossbody chain. Now only one question remains: Which color do we love the most?

Get the Isabel Crossbody Bag (originally $68) in six colors for just $51 at Anthropologie! Sale ends November 13, 2019.

Looking for more? Check out the rest of this epic Anthropologie flash sale here!

