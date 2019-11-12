We Scored These 5 Amazing Pieces in Anthropologie’s Freshly Cut Sale!





Purchasing an item that’s been marked down is always exciting — but the truth is that sale sections can get boring and repetitive! Sometimes, it’s because many of the sizes have been snapped up — other times, it’s because companies are trying to get rid of certain stock. Though this strategy does make sense for retailers, it leaves Us waiting for months at a time to be able to shop a new selection of clothes on sale!

But that’s not the case with Anthropologie, which is why they’re consistently one of our favorite places to shop. New pieces are always being added to their Freshly Cut Sale section, and of course we’ve been keeping on top of what’s new. With that in mind, we’ve picked out our five favorite newly-added items to scoop right now. Hurry and get to them while they’re still in stock!

This Flowy Tunic Dress

Who says tunic dresses can only be worn in the summertime? You can definitely rock this dress with a pair of black opaque tights and a leather jacket with some booties to create the perfect fall look.

Get the Gianna Tunic (originally $150) on sale for just $100, available at Anthropologie!

These Structured Pants

These pants are made for the autumn season. They feature an extremely wide plaid grid pattern and can give any basic top an instant preppy look — while still maintaining a modern day edge.

Get the Wiley Windowpane Bootcut Trousers (originally $130) on sale for just $70, available at Anthropologie!

This Adorable Miniskirt

Faux leather skirts are a fall and winter staple — and this mini version is one that we absolutely need in our wardrobe rotation! The deep wine color makes it a versatile piece, and we can even see ourselves wearing it into the spring!

Get the Faux Patent Leather Skirt (originally $98) on sale for just $60, available at Anthropologie!

This Boho Off-The-Shoulder Top

We’re obsessed with off-the-shoulder necklines — and this top features that plus romantic, billowy sleeves. We can see Us wearing it with some casual jeans or with a fancier skirt, creating endless looks all season long.

Get the Gloria Off-The-Shoulder Top (originally $68) on sale for just $40, available at Anthropologie!

This Geometric Maxi Skirt

This maxi skirt is incredibly unique. The original geometric, brocade-like pattern gives it a lush and elegant feel. If you’re looking to make a major statement wherever you go, then this skirt is the perfect way to do just that.

Get the Farm Rio Mixed-Print Maxi Skirt (originally $140) on sale for just $90, available at Anthropologie!

Not quite what you’re shopping for? Check out everything that’s on the Freshly Cut Sale at Anthropologie here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!