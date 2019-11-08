



Sneakers will never not be a part of our life — they forever offer comfort, versatility and a casual-cool factor that just comes naturally. But can we aim even higher than that? Is it possible? Well, sure. That’s what high-tops are for!

Our favorite high-top right now? Easy. One that’s sustainable, made with premium materials and catches every eye in its radius. Obviously we’re going with a pair of Cariumas!

Get the OCA High sneaker for just $129 at Cariuma! Upgrade to express shipping with code EXPRESS for a limited time!

These OCA High sneakers aren’t the typical high-top you’d spot at the skatepark or on the basketball court — though they’re great for those spots too. They’re at the next level, and we can be there too. We just have to slip them on and lace them up!

These high-tops have a textured, premium suede upper that’s soft and durable. They have a round toe with Cariuma’s signature rubber cap, as well as a pull tab back at the heel. We love how the metal eyelets match the aglets (the casing at the end of each lace), and that Kelly green Cariuma logo stamped in back is the perfect pop of color on the grey version!

This sneaker is currently available in three colors. Grey Suede is a light grey with a contrasting white vulcanized rubber outsole, while Triple Black Suede features all black everything. Triple Camel Suede, which is selling out fast, takes on a brownish tan throughout.

The inside of this shoe is equally as impressive as the outside. It features Cariuma’s famous memory foam and vegetable-tanned leather hybrid insole — which is removable — for lightweight comfort that will keep our feet happy even if we’re running around on them all day!

Cariuma is a Brazilian brand with styles inspired by the spirit and culture of Rio. It has thousands of loyal fans consistently on its waiting list because of its transparency, innovation and focus on eco-friendly practices and processes. For example, 100% of the water used in the leather process is reused and treated. And as for the rubber sourcing process? No trees are ever harmed!

We obviously suggest nabbing a pair of OCA Highs for yourself, but with the holidays coming up, they would make a great gift too. Lucky for Us, Cariuma offers complimentary gift packaging! Sneakers can be worn all year round, and these high-tops offer extra ankle protection in the wintry winds, so we can only imagine just how happy we’ll make someone when they open up our gift and find a pair of Cariumas waiting for them!

