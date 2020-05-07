Anthropologie Now Sells Reusable Face Masks in Adorable Prints

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Thought you had to settle for a basic face covering? Not today! Anthropologie is serving Us style by offering up tons of different masks in a variety of fun, seasonal patterns!

As a quick reminder, these masks are meant to add an extra layer of protection while going outside in public to run an essential errand. You are still advised to maintain a social distance of at least six feet from others. These guidelines recommended by the CDC are pretty much second nature to many of Us by now, but it’s never a bad idea to give everyone a refresher. Check out some of our favorite mask designs below!

These Gingham Face Masks

This classic print totally reminds Us of a picturesque picnic. The four shades available are all beyond chic and perfectly fit with the spring and summer months!

Get the Amadi Gingham Reusable Face Mask for just $14, available from Anthropologie!

These Floral Print Masks

Clashing patterns are having a major moment right now in the fashion world, and now it’s translated to face coverings! Pick up a striped or polka dot version, both of which are topped with funky floral designs.

Get the Amadi Floral Patterned Reusable Face Mask for just $14, available from Anthropologie!

These Artsy Floral Print Masks

Even though we’re not making vacation plans right now, the florals on these masks are giving Us total island vibes! Who doesn’t love that — especially in a breathable, reusable face mask?

Get the Amadi Floral Reusable Ear Loop Face Mask for just $14, available from Anthropologie!

These Patterned Masks

Graphic designs are always welcome in our wardrobes, and this simple diamond pattern is beyond aesthetically pleasing. It’s reminiscent of a paisley design but with a more geometric feel. It may not appear too intricate when gazing at this pattern from afar, but the more you look, the more interesting it is!

Get the Amadi Diamond Reusable Ear Loop Face Mask for just $14, available from Anthropologie!

This Variety Pack

Can’t stick to just one pattern? This set of five masks has a wide range to choose from! There’s a camo print, a floral print, a leaf pattern, a speckled dot print and an animal-print style mask available in this set. This is a great bundle to pick up for the family. There’s something for everyone!

Get the Sanctuary Printed Reusable Face Masks, Set of 5 for just $26, available from Anthropologie!

