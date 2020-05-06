We Found a High-Quality Hand Sanitizer in Stock on Amazon for Just $12

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

It’s no secret that it’s been hard to get our hands on, well, hand sanitizer during the current global pandemic. Products that people have been clamoring to pick up have been notoriously out of stock, or on sale for dramatic markups. It’s left many of Us scrambling for alternative solutions, with some even opting to make their own!

Luckily, there are still products out there that score top marks in terms of both quality and price point, and we’re here to share them with you. Our latest discovery is this awesome hand sanitizer from iS Clinical!

Get the iS Clinical Hand Sanitizer Spray for just $12, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 13, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, but are subject to change.

We’re not even exaggerating here: There’s so much to love about this sanitizer. Not only is its formula super high-quality (it contains 80% alcohol!), it’s produced by a brand that you can truly trust. iS Clinical is an industry leader in the skincare space, and has developed a strong following since their initial launch. They created this sanitizer in response to the COVID-19 crisis, and produced a formula that was specifically recommended by the FDA in order for use by healthcare workers.

Speaking of healthcare workers, iS Clinical is doing their part to make sure they are protected. With every purchase of this sanitizer, iS Clinical will donate one to the hospitals that need it most. Their buy one, give one program is truly admirable, and makes Us feel even better about purchasing the product!

Although the alcohol content is higher than others on the market, this sanitizer still has properties to hydrate your hands. So don’t worry about uncomfortable dryness — they have truly thought of everything! This iS Clinical sanitizer is an all-around winner that we can’t recommend enough when it’s time to re-up your sanitizer supply!

