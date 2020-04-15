Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Since we were young children, we always heard the same thing from our parents and teachers: wash your hands. Wash your hands after using the bathroom, wash your hands before eating, wash your hands after playing outside. Wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands. Of course, it was bound to catch on, and we most certainly nailed the concept. But lately, we’ve had to take things up a notch.

Nowadays, every time we wash our hands, we make sure it’s for at least 20 seconds — and we do it even more often than we used to. Hand sanitizer has also become a must, acting as a go-to whenever soap and water aren’t available. Because of its newfound status as a top-purchased item, however, hand sanitizer is hard to come by right now. It’s not a cause for concern though. If we just pick up this gel purifier instead, we’ll be practically set!

Get the Honeyskin Aloe Vera Hand Purifying Gel starting at just $18 at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 19, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

This natural, waterless wash is a hit among reviewers. It’s alcohol-free, but this is where you can get a little creative. Shoppers have actually been adding alcohol to it in order to match the CDC’s guidelines. For a sanitizer to be most effective against virus-carrying bacteria, it should have at least 60% alcohol content. So just put on your alchemist hat and create your very own sanitizer to share with friends and family!

A great thing about using this no-rinse gel for your sanitizer is that it has an aloe vera base, so it’s going to be a welcome source of comfort for your skin. Aloe vera is known to be super soothing, and it’s not alone here. This purifying gel is full of organic, natural ingredients, including manuka honey, witch hazel, tea tree and rosemary oil and more to leave skin feeling soft and smooth — offsetting the drying effects of alcohol and hot water.

This hypoallergenic hand gel is made to be safe for even the most sensitive skin. It claims to have additional benefits too, including balancing the skin’s pH level and killing pathogens. Amazon reviewers also say it has a lovely scent and absorbs super fast so you’re not walking around with soaked hands. It’s available in two sizes right now, so grab one today and check it out for yourself!

