All of These Hand Sanitizers Can Be Delivered in 2 Weeks or Less

For over a month now, it’s felt like we’ve been in the midst of a hand sanitizer drought — even on go-to retailers like Amazon! Either the products in question sold out faster than we could click “Add to Cart,” or the shipping time was simply too long of a wait to justify the purchase.

Luckily for Us, a number of sanitizers have popped up on Amazon lately. These picks are not only in stock, but they are ready to ship to you in just two weeks — or less! It feels like a miracle, but we’re not asking questions — we’re just happy to replenish our sanitizer supply! We all want to stay as safe as possible, while protecting ourselves and those around Us. With that in mind, we suggest you only buy what your family requires, and save the rest for those who need it most. Check out all of the available options below!

This Soap and Sanitizer Set

This four-piece set has it all — and these mini sanitizers are perfect for popping in your pocket or purse.

Get the Hand Sanitizer and Hand Soap Set by Medyskin (4 piece) with free shipping for just $25, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 6, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Moisturizing Sanitizer

Products with moisturizing capabilities are at the top of our lists right now!

Get the NewLife Hand Sanitizer with Vitamin E & B5 with free shipping for just $30, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 8, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Spray Sanitizer

A handy spray from a popular brand? Sign Us up!

Get the Honeydew 75% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Spray with free shipping for just $10, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 11, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Citrus Sanitizer

Fragrance isn’t our main goal here — but a citrus scent doesn’t hurt either!

Get the MOXE Premium Hand Sanitizer 8 Oz Bottle for just $8, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 5, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Thyme-Infused Sanitizer

Reported to kill 99.99% of germs, this is a solid option to have on hand.

Get the Brittanie’s Thyme Hand Sanitizer Gel Pump (originally $47) on sale with free shipping for just $28, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 8, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Sweet-Smelling Cleanser

Reviewers are “very pleased’ with their purchase, and can’t stop raving about its smell.

Get the Diva Stuff Waterless Hand Cleanser with free shipping for just $15, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 6, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

