7 Essential Pieces Currently an Extra 30% Off in the Anthropologie Sale





Anthropologie is our go-to destination for everything from boho dresses, to chic home furnishings, to trendy shoes to unique accessories, and the best part is, the sale section is always popping. Right now, in fact, Anthro is offering an extra 30% off all sale styles, and our cart is full to the brim, but we still can’t stop adding to it!

There are so many styles to look through in this sale, and some are selling out fast, so we picked out seven of our favorites that are still available and ready to go home to with you — and then go out with you to rack up all of the compliments!

1. This Lightweight Chambray Stunner

This soft, denim-style dress has a wrap-style torso with an elasticized waistband and tie belt for a carefree, effortlessly flattering silhouette. Shoppers say it’s the “perfect everyday piece.” Dress it up or dress it down — just don’t forget to take a full-body selfie!

See it: Get the Cloth & Stone Surplice Chambray Dress (originally $150) for just $70 at Anthropologie for a limited time! Discount reflected in cart.

2. This Cute Top With a Surprise at the Back

The colors on this top coming together on one piece practically feels like fate, and when we add in the triangular cutout at the upper back, we have perfection. Tuck it into wide-leg culottes or let it hang loose over jeans — it works equally well either way!

See it: Get the Porridge Jolene Striped Top (originally $88) for just $35 at Anthropologie for a limited time! Discount reflected in cart.

3. These Sandals With a Woven Heel

These shoes are so unique and perfectly on-trend with their woven raffia heel! The fact that the heel is circular just makes us want it even more, and we love how this material plays with the shiny leather upper. And just look how the straps collect into an adorable knot at the vamp!

See it: Get the Soludos Lucie Sandals (originally $139) for just $63 at Anthropologie for a limited time! Discount reflected in cart.

4. This Fabulously Floral Jumpsuit

Slip this red jumpsuit on to be instantly transformed into a fashionista. It has a relaxed and fluttery fit, and one shopper said it was “as cozy as pajamas,” but it certainly doesn’t look like pajamas!

See it: Get the Farm Rio for Anthropologie Jacobella Jumpsuit (originally $180) for just $70 at Anthropologie for a limited time! Discount reflected in cart.

5. This Boho Bamboo Tote

This tote is available in four colors and we seriously cannot pick a favorite. The bamboo handles are so intricately designed and beautiful and shoppers say the quality is “superb.” Plus, how cute would this bag look paired with the Soludos Lucie Sandals?

See it: Get the Marianne Tote Bag (originally $78) for just $42 at Anthropologie for a limited time! Discount reflected in cart.

6. This Strappy Sports Bra

The ribbed fabric? The ruched detailing at the chest? The straps interweaving at the back? We’re in love! This sports bra is everything, and a shopper said they “can’t believe how comfortable it is!”

See it: Get the Free People Movement Shanti Sports Bra (originally $48) for just $21 at Anthropologie for a limited time! Discount reflected in cart.

7. This Boldly Blue Smock Dress

This mididress has the most adorable ruffle hem and straps, and we love how it’s fitted, but still crazy flattering because of the smocked fabric. This floral frock is made to be worn everywhere, so let’s make it happen!

See it: Get the Faithfull Farah Smocked Mididress (originally $219) for just $84 at Anthropologie for a limited time! Discount reflected in cart.

Looking for more? Check out the rest of Anthropologie’s sale section here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

