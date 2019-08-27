This Flattering Silky Dress Perfectly Combines Vintage and Modern Trends





Silky, satin dresses are everywhere in fashion right now, and rightfully so. They look glamorous and they feel so luxurious on our skin. They also require so few details and accents because the dresses themselves are the accent. When a brand does step it up though, a pretty dress can become a perfect dress, and we’re not ones to deny a brand that opportunity!

The silky dress we just found at Revolve is slaying the game at every angle. The design is gorgeous, it’s super comfortable and the color is universally stunning and flattering. It works so well for every single season, too! We’re detecting no flaws — only fabulousness!

This House of Harlow 1960 Annika dress is made entirely of a satin fabric, gleaming and flowing with every step or movement. We already know we love that, but here’s the big bonus: This dress also has a wrap-style silhouette! Wrap dresses are known as the most flattering pieces on the planet, and this dress is no exception!

As expected from a wrap dress, this silky little number has a surplice V-neckline and a tie at the elasticized waist, cinching our figure and elongating our legs, granting us automatic supermodel status. The hem hits around mid-thigh to emphasize this effect!

Could it get any better than this? Yes, actually! Just check out those shoulders, which are ruched and lightly padded. We typically associate this style with ‘80s fashion, but that’s not the vibe at all with this Annika dress. The padding adds a hint of structure to an otherwise drapey dress with such fluid movement. It also perfectly complements the fluttery short sleeves! It’s modern fashion meets vintage fashion meets boho-chic style, a specialty of House of Harlow 1960!

This dress is fully lined so its bold yet feminine shade can shine with all its might. This color is called Copper, but it also plays with hues of dusty pink and rose gold. This color is very in right now, and we love it because it’s so transitional. It’s pink, so it’s playful and carefree enough to wear during spring and summer, especially with its mini length, but the color is muted enough that it mixes in perfectly with fall and winter shades as well. It also works just as seamlessly with bare legs and a pair of strappy heels as it does with black tights and chunky booties!

House of Harlow 1960’s effortless LA-style is perfectly represented by its founder, the one and only Nicole Richie, who never forgets to add a touch of high fashion influence into the collection. The brand originally offered only jewelry at its launch, but has since expanded to include apparel, footwear, eyewear, home pieces and accessories, and we are so grateful for that. It’s what led to us finding our new favorite dress, after all!

House of Harlow 1960 pieces tend to sell out quickly at Revolve, so if you’ve fallen in love with this dress as hard as we have, now is the time to act. Since this dress works so well for any season or occasion, we already know we can wear it the same day we receive it, and we seriously can’t wait!

