The Little Black Dress to End All Little Black Dresses





A little black dress is a big essential for any wardrobe. It’s the most flattering, most versatile option in existence — or, at least it can be if we choose the right one. Not all little black dresses are made equal!

If we’re going to invest in an LBD, it needs to stand out among the rest. Only a truly special piece can shine when placed in a wardrobe of wannabes. The dress we just found not only fits that criterion, but even takes things up a few more notches!

See it: Get the Lovers + Friends Matriarch Mididress for just $158 at Revolve!

This Lovers + Friends Matriarch Mididress is a rose among thorns. When it comes to little black dresses, it’s impossible to do it better than this. Shoppers say this dress is “absolutely beautiful” and a “classic black staple” that they can wear anywhere. One called it the “perfect day to night outfit,” sitting right at the sweet spot between casual and upscale. Many agree that this mididress has an “amazing fit” — “like a glove,” one reviewer said! No wonder everyone’s so “obsessed” with it!

This sleeveless dress has a U-neckline up top and a hem that hits around the bottom of the calf at the bottom. We’ll find a charming slit at the right leg, reaching just up above the knee for an alluring accent that doesn’t reveal too much!

This dress has a figure-hugging silhouette, but not one that clings or sits awkwardly on our body. It’s ribbed, so it does a perfect job accentuating our shape in all of the best ways rather than contorting it and creating problem areas that don’t even actually exist. It’s super stretchy, too, so it’s ultra-comfortable to wear and moves with us rather than against us!

There are so many ways to wear this Matriarch dress, which is very aptly named, by the way, because it makes us feel like royalty. The options are almost overwhelming, so we wanted to start everyone off with a few ideas, beginning with a casual look. Pair this dress with white canvas sneakers and a distressed denim jacket to just radiate coolness. We can dress it down even more by switching out sneakers for slides and maybe even adding on a cute baseball cap!

Want to wear this dress to a more sophisticated occasion, like a fancy party? Start by slipping on a pair of tall stilettos or chunky block heels. It doesn’t matter what color they are. They could combine multiple colors, or even have a pattern like animal print or florals! Just make sure whichever crossbody or clutch we take with us goes well with our shoes! The dress will work wonderfully regardless. Drape a sheer scarf over your shoulders if there’s a chill in the air and try either braiding your hair back or wearing a pearly headband. Feel free to complement the headband with some matching jewelry, too!

We’ll never find a black dress as flawless as this anywhere else — especially not one that can be worn so many different ways without the slightest bit of hassle. This dress is not only a game-changer, it’s a life-changer, and we plan to rock it for all it’s got (which is a lot)!

