



There’s nothing we love more than feeling as comfortable as we can. There’s nothing better than wearing your favorite pair of sweatpants and relaxing on your couch after a long and difficult day at work. It’s actually the definition of adult bliss.

But who says that we can only get comfy and put on some clothes that are casual and relaxed once we’re home? Why not sport our cozy attire to work so that we can feel great all day long! That’s why we’re so excited that we found these leggings that you can totally get away with wearing as pants — and you can pick them up right now on sale!

See it: get these superdown High Waist Leggings (originally $70) for just $40 from Revolve!

Wearing these superdown High Waist Leggings as a part of your ensemble is an amazing way to sneak some comfort into your outfit. We can never have enough pairs of basic black leggings, and you can technically try to make any pair work as pants, but this pair, in particular, is perfect for the job. And right now you can order them from Revolve right now for 43% off the original price!

The key to styling a pair of leggings as pants starts with the leggings themselves. You have to keep an eye out for differentiating factors that make a pair stand out before you build an outfit around them. You want to make sure that on first glance no one will think that the “pants” you’re wearing are actually leggings. When we saw these leggings on Revolve, we honestly thought they were pants at first which is why we were pleasantly surprised to learn that they’re actually our literal favorite thing to wear!

Here’s how these superdown leggings had us fooled at first glance: First of all, their high-waist cut looks exactly like a normal pair of tight skinny pants would. There are a couple of other features that create the illusion that these leggings are pants. There is a zipper closure on the side of them, which a lot of pants have, and the bottom of each leg has a little slit opening that makes this pants illusion over-the-top.

The resemblance is absolutely uncanny. It’s like these leggings were specifically designed to be disguised as pants and worn to places that aren’t necessarily appropriate venues to wear leggings to. No one will know that you’re actually wearing a stretchy rayon-based fabric, and not a more restrictive material that pants are traditionally cut from.

Now that we’ve found the perfect pair of leggings, it’s time to style them to further create the false appearance of pants. To prove to you that you can wear these leggings literally almost anywhere we’ve come up with a couple of different outfit ideas for you to take inspiration from.

If you’re heading to the office and want to rock these leggings as pants, try wearing them with a loose button-down shirt with a blazer over it and some chic black boots. Going out with friends for a fun night? Why not throw these on with a cute crop top and a pair of heels? We guarantee you that no one will be able to tell that you’re actually wearing loungewear out on the town.

The possibilities are endless with these leggings, so go ahead and pick up a pair while they’re still on sale!

Not your style? Check out more from superdown and more loungewear on Revolve!

