Our 5 Favorite Finds From Anthropologie — On Sale Now!





The only thing we love more than a sale? A really good sale, of course! With the season of giving upon Us, it’s about time we give ourselves (and our wardrobes) a little TLC. With all of that holiday shopping draining our bank accounts, we’ve grown to appreciate those really good sales a bit more this time around.

The retailer that has our full attention? Anthropologie, of course! It’s the one-stop-shop for all of our favorite finds. With everything from home to beauty and fashion marked down, it can get a bit difficult to figure out what to buy and where to start. If that sounds like a dilemma you’re currently facing, treat yourself to these five finds ASAP!

1. This Perfect Poncho

Want to add a soft touch to any look? Turn to this perfect poncho. It’s part sweater, part hoodie-inspired and completely irresistible! The textured look will add an element of elegance to any laid-back ensemble — while the fuzzy material keeps this effortless at the same time.

Grab the Lara Eyelash Poncho (originally $118), now only $80!

2. This Festive Frock

Are you still in need of a holiday dress? Turn to this festive frock that puts an untraditional spin on traditional attire. The textured dress is polished and professional. Oh, and the shade? It’ll leave everyone green with envy!

Grab the Hanya Textured Mini Dress (originally $198), now only $100!

3. This Must-Have Maxi Skirt

Speaking of out-of-the-box finds! Let’s turn our attention to this sensational skirt. This full-length maxi skirt is an absolute hit! From the three fabulous colors to the feathered texture throughout, it’s the one piece you’ll want to wear on repeat.

Grab the Chantal Feathered Maxi Skirt (originally $160), now only $80!

4. This Perfect Pant

Looking for a way to join in on the holiday fun — without breaking the bank or stepping outside your comfort zone? Ding, ding, ding! We have a winner, and it’s this pair of pants. This velvet high-rise pant comes available in four different colors — but we’re partial to the red. Factor in the steep discount? Consider Us sold!

Grab a pair of the AG The Stevie Velvet High-Rise Skinny Jean (originally $198), now only $130!

5. This Shimmering Sweater

Naturally, we saved the best for last! Want to shimmer and shine — and do so in the most comfortable of ways? Step into this shimmery sweater to get the job done!

Grab the Coretta Shine Turtleneck Sweater (originally $130), now only $90! Not your style? Check out additional women’s sale items also available at Anthropologie here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!