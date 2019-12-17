The One Sweater Every Fashion Lover Needs Is Now on Sale at Macy’s





Trendy clothing is great and all — but a good foundation of basics is essential to any wardrobe. The perfect LBD, denim that fits like a glove and the coziest of sweaters are all at the top of the list when it comes to refreshing our closets!

Although staple pieces aren’t always the most exciting to shop for, we’re all lost without them. If your sweater collection could use a boost, take a look at this perfect piece! It’s anything but basic — in fact, it’s beyond chic!

Grab the Charter Club V-Neck Cashmere Sweater, Regular & Petite Sizes, Created For Macy’s (originally $139) now with prices starting at just $40, available at Macy’s!

The Charter Club V-Neck Cashmere Sweater is the must-have that we must have. It’s classic and cozy — which is the perfect combo. Oh, and not to mention there are 1,000 reviewers who are fully obsessed with this!

So many proud owners couldn’t get over how “gorgeous” this cashmere sweater is. Others loved how “soft” and “lightweight” the piece is, especially since it’s incredibly “versatile.” This sweater comes available in 18 different colors. That’s right, 18! There are a slew of options here: black, ivory, camel and plenty of other neutrals.

If you’re looking to change things up, there’s a deep purple hue that is calling out to be worn to a winter event. This soft-to-touch, luxurious cashmere material is “top of the line,” and truly looks that way! After all, there are few pieces more elegant than a cashmere sweater. The V-neck front contributes to the flawless fit, and makes this an ideal transitional item. It can easily be styled with a dress shirt and slacks for the office — or worn simply with a printed skirt for date night.

Given how long cashmere will last, we are comfortable stating that this cashmere sweater may be the best $40 you spend this season!

