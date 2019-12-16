



Celebrities, they’re just like Us — meaning, they’re all about an investment piece. Sure, they love a good sale just as much as the rest of us do. However, when they’re looking for a standout piece — one that will stand the test of their time — they’re going to make an investment. They’re all about quality over quantity, and they’re following the lead of Emily Ratajkowski.

This holiday season, give everyone the gift of style! Let your loved ones turn the sidewalk into their very own catwalk. How? Turn to Ratajkowski’s favorite shoe brand, Paris Texas! The brand has reached cult status in recent months and just dropped at Nordstrom. If you’re looking to gift the stylish shoe of the season, pick up this pair — it’s an investment that’s so good, you’ll want a pair for yourself too!

See it: Grab a pair of the Paris Texas Snake Textured Leather Bootie for $585 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Nordstrom!

The holidays are the one time of the year it’s acceptable to ask for those higher-end items we’ve been eyeing all season long, and when we’re looking to go all-in on a boot, the Paris Texas Snake Textured Leather Bootie should be the shoe topping every list. Why wouldn’t it be?

The brand was recently recognized at the Footwear News Awards, taking home the Emerging Talent award, and if that wasn’t enough, it’s been deemed the cool-girl shoe of the season — Rihanna’s even been spotted in a version of it. That means we don’t just want to step into this boot, we need to. How could we resist?

This boot is perfect! It’s great for anyone looking for an everyday essential. The western-inspired design is so perfectly on-trend with the season, and we’re loving it. It pairs a pointed-toe and block heel to perfection, and want to know what we love the most? How it differentiates itself by offering up a red snakeskin print instead of the traditional black and white or green and brown renditions. Here, this fresh and fun take offers up an element of edge — one that reviewers are loving!

Reviewers deem this the “super polished boot that’s perfect for all-day wear,” which is music to our ears! We love how we can wear this boot to and from work, and that it’s appropriate when we’re heading to last-minute drinks too. Plus, thanks to the very wearable (and comfortable!) chunky heel, it can survive those long morning commutes. Oh, and if that wasn’t versatile enough?

One reviewer talked about how transitional it can (and will!) be within our wardrobes! She suggests pairing it with anything including “creams, blacks, reds, light washes of denim and printed dresses.” This pull-on bootie offers up enough support to survive the day — and in style, no less! Oh, and the true cherry on top? The buttery-smooth leather that is “top of the line,” according to another reviewer.

As if this wasn’t enough, have we mentioned we can easily transition this boot from one season to another? This investment boot won’t just work now, but year round, and if you ask Us, it’s a gift we don’t just want to give, but also receive!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!