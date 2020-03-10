The Best Spring Dresses That We Found in Anthropologie’s Freshly Cut Sale

Dresses are our unofficial spring uniform, and we can’t wait to start rocking them regularly! Not only are they incredibly easy to throw on, they make Us look seriously put together with minimal effort.

Much of the stock on sale at major retailers right now tends to be left over from the fall and winter, but not at Anthropologie. Our favorite spot to hunt for fabulous finds is filled with new-season stunners! Check them out below, and discover more incredible discounted items at Anthropologie here!

This Romantic Lace Dress

We truly can’t get over this incredibly unique dress. It combines a geometric lace with some touches of classic floral to create a truly show-stopping look. The icy blue color is perfect for an outdoor wedding or garden party, and it also comes in a black option!

Get the Dylan Lace Mini Dress (originally $220) on sale for $120, available at Anthropologie!

This Bright Red Tunic

It’s time to break out the bold colors! We’re stepping away from our neutrals and embracing the sunshine in this bright red tunic dress. We love the tiny touches of thread detailing and the flirty ruffle at the bottom! This dress also comes in black if that’s more your style.

Get the Pippa Tiered Tunic (originally $148) on sale for $100, available at Anthropologie!

This Boho-Style Beaded Dress

When you still want to wear black to a fancy evening event in the spring or summer, this beaded tunic dress is the ideal option for you. We love the silver floral detailing and the sheer lantern-style sleeves, which gives this dress an airy feel that fits the season.

Get the Lucinda Beaded Tunic (originally $178) on sale for $100, available at Anthropologie!

This Paisley Print Dress

Paisley is definitely one of our favorite prints to rock in the spring and summer. This dress is perfect to wear on a lunch or brunch date, as a beach cover-up or even on a hot night out. With the right styling and accessories, we can see ourselves wearing this look anywhere and everywhere!

Get the Carlita Tiered Tunic (originally $138) on sale for $90, available at Anthropologie!

This Babydoll Dress

Polka dots are always a hit, and we love how Anthropologie has incorporated this staple pattern with a quirky offbeat floral design. The babydoll-style dress is a seriously universally flattering silhouette, and the tiered skirt gives it a chic textured look.

Get the Jane Textured Babydoll Dress (originally $168) on sale for $100, available at Anthropologie!

