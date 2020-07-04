Our 9 Favorite Items From the Anthropologie Summer Sale — Extra 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Anthropologie is always serving Us discounts year round, but right now, the offering is next-level amazing. The summer sale is on, and the brand is taking an extra 50% off their already marked-down items. Seriously!

There’s so much fashion to explore that it’s honestly overwhelming. So to help you out, we’re sharing nine of our top picks to get you started — or at least give you some long-weekend shopping inspo. Check them out below!

These Embellished Flare Jeans

Flare jeans are having a moment, and this pair with patchwork embellishments is totally unique. Style them with a crop top for daytime, or a breezy blouse for night!

Get the Pilcro High-Rise Rose Patchwork Bootcut Jeans (originally $158) on sale for just $50 at Anthropologie — limited time savings!

This Simple Tank

This may seem like a fairly basic tank, but the top is intricately stitched to create a flowy feel. Obsessed!

Get the Justine Smocked Top (originally $58) on sale for just $20 at Anthropologie — limited time savings!

This Floral Maxi Dress

Florals are always welcome in the summertime, and we adore this black-and-white maxi dress. It’s ideal for a socially distant backyard barbecue!

Get the Vivienne Maxi Dress (originally $168) on sale for just $50 at Anthropologie — limited time savings!

This Bold Blouse

Your boho fantasies will come true with the help of this stunning peasant blouse. The vibes are seriously ’70s!

Get the Miranda Peasant Blouse (originally $128) on sale for just $45 at Anthropologie — limited time savings!

These Tie-Dye Style Cargos

We’ve never seen tie-dye that looks quite like this. The elevated approach to the trend is bound to lead to compliments!

Get the Wanderer Watercolor Cargo Pants (originally $128) on sale for just $40 at Anthropologie — limited time savings!

This Sleek Striped Skirt

You can easily team this skirt with a white button-down for a casual look, or make it pop for an after hours moment with a chic black crop top. Need we say more?

Get the Arely Knit Midi Skirt (originally $128) on sale for just $45 at Anthropologie — limited time savings!

This Printed Jumpsuit

The tropical-inspired print on this blue jumpsuit makes Us want to go on a glamorous beach vacay immediately!

Get the Landscape Linen Jumpsuit (originally $178) on sale for just $50 at Anthropologie — limited time savings!

These Classic High-Rise Shorts

These shorts were made for warm weather. They are comfy, practical and cute — a.k.a. all we need!

Get the Cloth & Stone High-Rise Cargo Shorts (originally $88) on sale for just $30 at Anthropologie — limited time savings!

This Streamlined Striped Jumpsuit

We absolutely love the fit of this jumpsuit. It accentuates the waist, but still provides optimal breathability thanks to the wide-leg silhouette!

Get the Nicola Jumpsuit (originally $158) on sale for just $50 at Anthropologie — limited time savings!

