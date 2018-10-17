Stay Cozy This Season With These Sunday in Brooklyn Picks From Anthropologie

We can never get enough of Anthropologie because the retailer is known for hosting a beautiful mix of staple and statement pieces. We also love that there are so many indie brands available at Anthropologie, including Akemi + Kin, Sanctuary and Faithfull. One label that we currently have our eyes on is Sunday in Brooklyn. The brand has a nice collection of cozy picks ranging from sweaters to dresses and dressy tops.

Check out our favorites down below.

Turtleneck Dress

We’re updating our fall dress collection with this long-sleeve turtleneck frock. The dress boasts an asymmetrical hemline and an adjustable drawstring at the waist. It’s available in three shades, including grey, yellow and wine. Sizes range from extra small to extra large.

See it: Get the Sunday in Brooklyn Turtleneck Dress for $88 while all sizes are in stock.

Long-Sleeve Ruffled Top

Long-sleeve T-shirts aren’t the only way to layer this season. Ruffles give this Krasner top a dressy vibe, while it remains casual enough to be dressed up or down. It’s available in two colors: black and yellow. Sizes range from XXS to XL.

See it: Get the Sunday in Brooklyn Krasner Ruffled Top for $78 while all sizes and both colors are available.

Tie-Front Pullover

For an easy, warm sweater to quickly slip into, we’ll be putting on this pullover that features an asymmetrical hemline, tie-front design and cowl neck. We especially love that this top is thick enough to keep Us warm, yet thin enough to be worn underneath cardigans or coats! Sizes range from extra small to extra large.

See it: Get the Sunday in Brooklyn Kitchener Tie-Front Pullover for $78 while all sizes are available.

Fuzzy Pullover

We are big fans of a cozy, fuzzy top and this Sherpa pullover is one lovely option! It can be easily styled with jeans, skirts, slacks or leggings depending on our mood for the day.

See it: Get the Sunday in Brooklyn Sherpa Pullover for $88 while most sizes are available.

Color Blocked Casual Dress

Dresses with pockets are always a winning pick and this particular frock that has them has captured our hearts with its color block design. Sizes range from extra small to extra large.

See it: Get the Sunday in Brooklyn Color Blocked Casual Dress for $88 while all sizes are in stock.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!