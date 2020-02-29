Here Are Our Favorite Picks From Anthropologie’s Freshly Cut Sale

We’re lucky to have a store like Anthropologie in our lives. Not only do they seem to know what we want to wear before we do, they keep a steady stream of sale items on deck! Every few weeks, their discount section is restocked with new pieces. It’s honestly hard to keep track of every single incredible item, which is why the Shop With Us team is here to assist with all of your shopping needs.

We’ve combed through all of the latest garments added to the Freshly Cut Sale and picked out our five favorites. Ranging from skirts to dresses, all of these will make your winter-to-spring transition as seamless as it can be. If our choices aren’t your style, be sure to check out all of the clothing that’s on sale at Anthropologie and shop your heart out!

This Flowy Mini Dress

This flattering puff-sleeved minidress has a low V-neckline and a design that offers plenty of movement. It has a tiny print that resembles both leopard and polka dots — too adorable!

Get the Carolyn Mini Dress (originally $148), on sale for just $100 at Anthropologie!

These Industrial Cargo Pants

Army-print cargo pants are truly a staple. They have a sporty design and are made from a soft fabric with a faux-suede finish. They’re high waisted and have a standard button and fly closure, making them a great comfortable option that you can wear every single day.

Get the Rowan Sueded Camo Joggers (originally $120), on sale for just $70 at Anthropologie!

This Romantic Maxi

This wrap-style dress has two different layers at the front that create a slight high-low hemline. It’s cinched at the waist which creates a ruffle effect on the skirt. It has loose puffed sleeves that are tight around the wrist and a flattering neckline to boot. Whimsical!

Get the Gwendolyn Maxi Dress (originally $170), on sale for just $100 at Anthropologie!

This Geometric Knit Skirt

The geometric pattern on this pencil skirt is eye-catching. The striped patterns run in opposite directions, and there’s even a funky hemline. Its cozy knit material makes it great for teaming with tucked-in graphic tees or tank tops!

Get the Carolina Knit Pencil Skirt (originally $98), on sale for just $70 at Anthropologie!

This Silky Jumpsuit

This dusty rose jumpsuit has a stunning sheen to the fabric that shines beautifully in the right light. It’s perfect for a spring lunch date — or even if you just want to wear something easy and glamorous at home. Belted or not, it’s a gorgeous garment!

Get the Rosa Satin Jumpsuit (originally $138), on sale for just $70 at Anthropologie!

Not the styles that you’re looking for? Check out all of the latest clothes that gave gone up in Anthropologie’s Freshly Cut Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!