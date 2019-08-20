



Find yourself suffering from yet another long night and even earlier morning? Us too, it’s a story all too familiar. Aside from our yawning, the most visible side effect of lack of sleep? It’s all in our eyes.

There is only so much coffee we can drink to prevent the yawns and only so much concealer to cover up all of those dark circles, puffiness and bags before someone takes notice — and we all know how uncomfortable that can be! The last thing anyone wants to be questioned about is whether we’re getting enough sleep or hear the dreaded, “You look tired” comment. So, what do we do? According to reviewers, it’s simple: Reach for this top-rated cream ASAP!

See it: Grab the Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream (originally $65) now only $52 when using promo code CELEBRATE at checkout at Dermstore!

The Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream has countless reviewers raving! One reviewer claims it’s “great for puffiness” while others rely on it to tackle their undereye bags. So many of them call this five-star-rated product “a winner, but why?

This anti-aging cream formula is formulated with the most potent ingredients to give the best results. First, there’s caffeine and it’s a complete gamechanger. While a cup of joe can make us feel more alert and awake, the same applies here. It can help to reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness for a more refined, brighter-looking eye area.

Brazilian Ginseng Root Extract in this formula looks to diminish the appearance of eye contour puffiness, while Black Cumin Seed Oil can help to purify the skin and support clarity. Another ingredient, Horse Chesnut Extract, can help to provide a “lifted look” and even smooth out the appearance of crow’s feet. Lastly, there’s Acmella Oleracea Extract, which can instantly smoothe all of those expression lines around the eye area.

All of this paired together and it’s a winning formula, according to shoppers! One reviewer said it “instantly woke [them] up” and another said “it really brightened up” their undereye area.

A handful of other reviewers also loved how “moisturizing” and “hydrating” it was! One reviewer found themselves swapping this product for their usual moisturizers at nighttime. Others were loving how after continuous use, this product eventually helped to replace their undereye concealers. One reviewer claimed within “one week” of continuous use, this product diminished those “hereditary dark circles” and allowed them to skip the concealer in their makeup routine!

Since this formula is suitable for all skin types, reviewers overall were thrilled. A reviewer dealing with combination skin loved how this formula wasn’t “too heavy” when applied. Another reviewer with oily skin said this product “moisturized without causing milia.” Almost everyone was so happy how it worked overtime to de-puff their skin and plump their undereye areas to perfection. One reviewer even called this cream an “autocorrect” for “raccoon eyes!” Wow, we couldn’t have said it better ourselves!

