



Dermstore is hands down one of our favorite places to shop. Whether we’re looking to update our hair tools or upgrade our moisturizers, it’s a one-stop-shop for all things beauty. The retailer just relaunched its entire website to cement itself as the absolute best place to discover the best skincare, color cosmetics, hair care products in the industry — but most of Us knew that already!

We were already excited, but Dermstore is continuing the celebration by majorly marking down so many of its bestselling brands in its Anniversary Sale. We’re talking about those celeb-loved and reviewer adored brands that any beauty buff would adore. Don’t know where to start? No problem, here are our seven favorite brands and the exact products to treat yourself ASAP!

111Skin — Up to 25% off!

A-listers love 111Skin! From Priyanka Chopra-Jonas to Margot Robbie, it’s a celebrity-favorite brand and now it can be yours, too! This bright eye lift works overtime to make your peepers pop.

See it: Grab the 111SKIN Space Defence Bright Eye Lift Gel NAC Y2 (originally $190) now only $143 when using code CELEBRATE at checkout at Dermstore! Check out additional 111Skin products here!

Sol de Janeiro — Up to 25% off!

This fan-favorite moisturizer has been on our wishlist for a while, but when we factor in the sweet smell so many are raving over? We’re sold.

See it: Grab the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream (originally $45) now only $34 when using code CELEBRATE at checkout at Dermstore! Check out additional Sol de Janeiro products here!

DHC — Up to 25% off!

Celebrities like Lucy Hale love DHC products, and so do Dermstore shoppers! This cleanser has so many five-star reviews so consider us sold!

See it: Grab the DHC Deep Cleansing Oil (originally $28) now only $21 when using code CELEBRATE at checkout at Dermstore! Check out additional DHC products here!

Colorscience — Up to 25% off!

The sun is everywhere! It’s impossible to miss it, but thanks to this brush-on sunscreen, we can worry less. This unscented formula is designed with SPF 30 and will protect our skin wherever we go. Plus, it can also help to keep our skin from looking overly shiny!

See it: Grab the Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 30 (originally $65) now only $49 when using code CELEBRATE at checkout at Dermstore! Check out additional Colorscience products here!

StriVectin — Up to 25% off!

Given this set has a $129 value, it’s a deal too good not to steal!

See it: Grab the StriVectin Power Starters Tighten & Lift Trio (a $129 value) now only $67 when using code CELEBRATE at checkout at Dermstore! Check out additional StriVectin products here!

Exuviance — Up to 25% off!

Looking for a five-star anti-aging night cream? Check out this one. It was developed by dermatologists and can help to improve your skin tone, texture and appearance in as little as four weeks.

See it: Grab the Exuviance Evening Restorative Complex (originally $48) now only $36 when using code CELEBRATE at checkout at Dermstore! Check out additional Exuviance products here!

Harry Josh Pro Tools — Up to 20% off!

Naturally, we saved the best for last! This iron will smooth out even the roughest of hair days. Our hair will appear shiny, frizz-free and silky-smooth. What more can we ask for? Nothing, since the reviewers claim this iron features a “lightweight design” that doesn’t “damage hair?” Consider Us sold!

See it: Grab the Harry Josh Pro Tools Travel Ceramic Flat Styling Iron (originally $115) now only $92 when using code CELEBRATE at checkout at Dermstore! Check out additional Harry Josh Pro Tools products here!

Still, want more? Check out additional items in the Dermstore Anniversary Sale!

