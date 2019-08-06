7 Indie Skincare Products From Dermstore’s Relaunch to Revamp Your Routine





We already trusted and relied on Dermstore as our go-to for anything beauty, and now with the site’s relaunch, it’s cemented itself as the absolute best place to discover the absolute best products. The sleek new look reflects the importance of and focus on quality products and skincare education, and we want to know (and own) it all!

One thing we specifically love about Dermstore is that it carries so many indie brands that may do more for our skin than the huge heavy-hitters ever could. That’s why we wanted to highlight seven different products from seven of our favorite indie brands at Dermstore that will completely revamp our skincare routine. New Dermstore, new routine, new us!

Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser

We should always start off our skincare routine by washing our face, and this gentle cleanser from the eco-friendly Indie Lee is rich in antioxidants to keep our skin protected from environmental damage. Plus shoppers say it smells “amazing” — like fresh strawberries! Yum.

See it: Get the Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser starting at just $10 at Dermstore!

Klairs Supple Preparation Facial Toner

After cleansing comes toning to balance out our skin’s pH level, and this toner from K-beauty brand Klairs is perfect for anyone looking to sooth breakouts and dryness. Just swipe on with a cotton pad or pat in with your hands. Shoppers say it’s “super hydrating” and are making it a staple in their skincare routines!

See it: Get the Klairs Supple Preparation Facial Toner for just $22 at Dermstore!

Karuna Hydrating Treatment Masks

Time for sheet masks! This Karuna set is infused with hyaluronic acid and mild exfoliators. Shoppers love using the excess essence in the pouch to give a “boost of hydration” to their neck and chest, making these masks a multifunctional must-have!

See it: Get a four-pack of the Karuna Hydrating Treatment Masks starting at just $24 at Dermstore!

Herbivore Botanicals Orchid Facial Oil

Herbivore Botanicals is all about natural ingredients free of toxins. This exotic floral oil is made to hydrate and nourish skin for a youthful complexion, and shoppers say they “cannot live without” it. They’re also obsessed with its “heavenly” scent!

See it: Get the Herbivore Botanicals Orchid Facial Oil starting at just $22 at Dermstore!

Eminence Organic Skin Care Bamboo Firming Fluid

A good serum is essential in a skincare routine. If retinol is too harsh for us, we’re definitely going to want to try this anti-aging alternative from Eminence! Shoppers love the lightweight feel and say it’s just perfect for sensitive skin!

See it: Get the Eminence Organic Skin Care Bamboo Firming Fluid for just $62 at Dermstore!

lilah b. Aglow Face Mist

This sheer, botanical mist from the minimalistic lilah b. is amazing for when we need a midday, dewy refresh. Shoppers love it for setting their makeup in the morning, too, saying it helps their makeup last all day without drying them out!

See it: Get the lilah b. Aglow Face Mist starting at just $41 at Dermstore!

jane iredale LipDrink Lip Balm

Skincare includes lip care, and this silky, juicy balm from clean beauty brand jane iredale is all we need to protect our lips from UVA and UVB rays. Shoppers say it provides “just the right splash of color.” Now we just have to figure out which color we want first!

See it: Get the jane iredale LipDrink Lip Balm for just $17 at Dermstore!

Looking for more? Check out other skincare products available at Dermstore’s relaunched site here!

