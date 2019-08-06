La Mer Just Launched a New Formula to Fight Our Biggest Fear: ‘Tech Neck’





Ever heard of “tech neck” before? There’s a good chance we haven’t, but unfortunately, there’s also a good chance we’re already developing our very own. Don’t freak out, though! We wouldn’t be talking about it if we didn’t have a treatment for it, after all!

Tech neck, as implied by its name, isn’t the sort of “condition” that’s been around for centuries. While 21st-century technology has been a blessing in so many ways, it’s also been a curse for our skin. Tech neck is what happens when we spend so much time looking down at our phone, responding to texts, scrolling through social media, online shopping, etc., that we start to develop lines on our neck from it! It may seem hard to avoid in the modern age, but don’t worry, because help is on the way!

See it: Get the La Mer Neck & Décolleté Concentrate for just $295 at Nordstrom!

That’s right, La Mer, one of the top luxury skincare brands in the entire world, just launched a brand new product designed to keep tech neck away for good, no matter how many hours we spend trying to beat that one level of Candy Crush or stalking contestants from our favorite reality shows on Instagram. The Neck & Décolleté Concentrate is prepared to handle any and all of it!

This new intensive balm treatment claims to provide a “lifted look” and a “firmer feel” to the delicate skin on our neck, which, let’s be honest, often gets ignored during our skincare routine. Maybe we’ll spread a little excess moisturizer or sheet mask essence down onto it with our fingertips, but it doesn’t get nearly as much attention as our face. All that’s about to change. We’d never let a product this good go to waste, after all!

As with all of La Mer’s skincare products, this concentrate contains the brand’s signature Miracle Broth to increase cellular turnover and provide a plumped-up glow. It also contains lime tea concentrate, an “antioxidant powerhouse” made to protect us from the free radical damage that accelerates our skin’s aging process. The other key ingredient is La Mer’s Strengthening Ferment, a marine-based blend that may firm up skin so it can protect itself, avoiding future sagging!

See it: Get the La Mer Neck & Décolleté Concentrate for just $295 at Nordstrom!

This silky gel cream comes in a luxe silver jar and includes a matching application brush. To use, we can start by taking the soft brush and smoothing the cream onto our neck and décolletage, sweeping upward in lifting motions. Once we’ve covered our entire neck area, we can place the brush down and use our hands to apply light pressure, gliding in upward motions again. We can then take our fingertips and massage in little circles, aiding absorption and waking skin up so it may receive the maximum benefits. Do this twice a day, on clean skin, following up with moisturizer, and prepare to say “ta ta” to tech neck!

With La Mer in our medicine cabinet, or on display on our vanity, too fabulous to be hidden away, we’re no longer scared to check that push notification or the hourly weather forecast for fear or aging ourselves. It’s nice to take a tech break every once in a while, but with this concentrate, our skin will think we’re on a permanent one!

See it: Get the La Mer Neck & Décolleté Concentrate for just $295 at Nordstrom!

Looking for something else? Check out more from La Mer here and other skincare products available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!