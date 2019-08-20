



The first signs of aging always show up around our eyes and our mouth. They’re the most expressive parts of our face, which means they’re the most likely to develop fine lines and wrinkles. Rather than stay forever stoic though, we went in search of a better solution, and guess what? We found it!

We’re serious about keeping our complexion smooth and youthful, so we knew to turn to a clinically-advanced brand like Dermalogica right away, with no time to waste on lesser brands and formulas. That’s how we ended up falling in love with a treatment that targets both the eye and mouth area simultaneously — one that just happened to be 20% off in the 2019 Dermstore Anniversary Sale right now!

See it: Get the Dermalogica AGE Smart MultiVitamin Power Firm (originally $65) for just $52 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore! Sale ends August 25, 2019.

The Dermalogica AGE Smart MultiVitamin Power Firm treatment is a favorite of skincare lovers everywhere, with nearly 150 overwhelmingly positive and enthusiastic reviews. Shoppers love the “blurring effect” it creates, looking “great alone or under makeup.” One even said it “makes a great lipstick primer” too! Overall, shoppers say the texture “feels like silky velvet” and glides on beautifully, absorbing into skin quickly and easily. One said that after using this treatment for a while, their esthetician “could not stop talking about how good [their] eye skin looked,” and that’s how we know we have a winner!

This treatment claims to banish lines around our eyes and mouth, firming and softening our skin without pulling it taught or leaving us feeling tight and uncomfortable. The formula is gentle and may be used on any skin type, from acne-prone, to oily, to dry, to combination!

This Dermalogica treatment is infused with vitamins A, C and E, with powerhouse ingredients to increase skin elasticity and fight off free radicals. It contains red seaweed extract, which may “smooth away fine lines,” as well as organic silicones, which may help our skin to retain hydration and strengthen it. The last key ingredient is green tea leaf extract, which may provide “exceptional” antioxidant protection, so even though we’re aging, no one will be able to tell!

To use this Power Firm treatment, always start with clean and dry skin. Don’t forget to tone as well to balance out skin’s pH levels! Once ready, squeeze out a bit of product and lightly glide it over the areas we wish to target, using our ring finger to gently pat it in until it’s absorbed. Follow up with moisturizer, and if it’s morning, SPF as well!

This treatment is cruelty-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free and phthalate-free. It’s included in Dermalogica’s AGE Smart Starter Kit, so if we’re looking for more gentle yet effective products to add to our daily regimen, we’ll want to check it out. P.S. It’s also a part of this insane Anniversary Event!

No more hiding our smiles for the sake of staying young. This AGE Smart treatment has us covered, which is good, since once we start using it, we won’t be able to stop smiling anyway!

