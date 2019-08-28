This Anti-Theft Backpack Has 3,000 Reviews and Couldn’t Be Cuter





Our bags are like beloved pets to us. They make us happy, they’re cute and we want to carry them around everywhere we go. We’re also very protective of them because we know a lot of other people love bags too — especially what’s inside of them!

Pickpockets are hard to spot, and catching them in the act of stealing isn’t always as easy as we’d hope. Open totes or bags with lobster-clasp or magnetic closures are easy targets; even bags with zippers can be quickly accessed if we turn our head away for too long. That’s why we’re going to start bringing this extremely adorable (and affordable!) anti-theft backpack everywhere!

See it: Get the PINCNEL Anti-Theft Backpack Purse starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 28, 2019, but are subject to change.

Over 3,000 shoppers are loving having this PINCNEL backpack in their life, because not only is it super practical, but super sleek and chic as well. They love how spacious it is, how easy it is to organize their belongings in all of the different compartments and how it’s so comfortable to wear. That goes for the feel of the straps to the material not overheating their back when worn for long periods of time. One of the biggest selling points shoppers pointed out is that it offers the convenience of a backpack without making them look like a little kid!

Instead of leaving the opening of this bag on display for the public, the zipper is actually hidden over on the back so even the trickiest of pickpockets can’t grab anything. This means shedding stress off vacations and being able to enjoy ourselves more in large crowds, such as at concerts, farmers markets or conventions!

This bag is made of a water-resistant nylon and features a stylish PU leather stripe down the center. Even more stylish is the cute pom pom keychain hanging off the side! This bag has two adjustable long shoulder straps, as a typical backpack would, but it doesn’t stop there. It also has a detachable single-shoulder strap for crossbody wear and a top handle for carrying in our hand!

This bag is available in both medium and large sizes, the medium able to fit a tablet, while the large is able to fit a laptop! That’s in addition to other essentials like our wallet, phone, charger, glasses, makeup, books and more! It has one main pocket, a phone pocket, a document pocket, an internal backside zipper pocket, two front zipper pockets and two side pockets. Wow, let Us catch our breath, because that was an amazing mouthful!

There are multiple colors available of this bag, so pick one out and get ready to wear it everywhere. It’s an amazing back-to-school bag that transitions perfectly into a commuter bag appropriate for the office, so we can plan to wear it for a long time to come, too! Starting under $30, we might even have to get a few!

