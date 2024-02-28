Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Everyone seems to be searching for the fountain of youth — whether in the form of collagen supplements, loads of SPF, silk pillowcases, trendy topical serums or obscure products and rituals. While there isn’t a way to turn back the clock, there are ways to age more gracefully, which include eating plenty of fruits and veggies, exercising regularly, wearing a hat on sunny days and moisturizing daily — of course, some methods are more effective than others.

The default response to aging these days seems to be Botox, but there are a few issues at play. First, Botox treatments are very expensive, ranging from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars. Second, they require constant upkeep — we’re talking fresh pokes every three to six months if you want to maintain a wrinkle-free complexion. Third, according to the Mayo Clinic, the muscle-freezing toxin in Botox can cause headaches, flu-like symptoms, bruising at the injection site and drooping eyelids — among other things. Not what we want!

If you’re looking for a way to safely and sustainably smooth out those smile marks on your face and neck without the cost, commitment and side effects of Botox, these non-invasive wrinkle patches may become your new best friends. The skin naturally loses moisture and elasticity with age, therefore creating wrinkles and fine lines. The patches create a microclimate on your skin that retains moisture while keeping pollutants out, smoothing skin after just one “session.” They also increase blood flow which helps to rejuvenate, brighten and tighten.

Get the Oia All-In-One Anti-Wrinkle Patches for $30 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Different parts of the body require different size pads; luckily, you’re covered with this all-in-one pack! Medical-grade silicone is the star of the show, coming in shapes designed to address your face, neck and chest wrinkles. The clear silicone pads are reusable up to 15 times, making them one of the most budget and environmentally-friendly options for smoothing wrinkles.

Plus, it doesn’t matter if you have dry, oily, combination or sensitive skin — these patches will smooth your skin without irritation. They’re great for all skin types and all ages. That’s right: you don’t even have to be battling wrinkles yet to benefit from these patches. When used as a preventative measure, they can help young people maintain smooth skin in the long term.

To incorporate these pads into your routine, simply cleanse and dry your skin as usual, position the patch on the desired area, flatten it and leave it on for an hour. When you remove them, your supple, youthful glow will be revealed! Rinse them after use and allow them to dry completely before reattaching to the adhesive sheet provided.

As you can probably tell, you don’t have to alter your skincare routine in the slightest to reap the benefits — just add these at the end and watch the magic happen!

“This made an impressive, noticeable difference in the smoothing out of my lines and wrinkles,” one reviewer said. “It really did a fantastic job for neck crepiness! There’s some helpful video tutorials on line that are available if you need more tips. Glad I got this!”

See it: Get the Oia All-In-One Anti-Wrinkle Patches for $30 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

