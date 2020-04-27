Two words that changed our entire lives just a few years ago? Apple AirPods. With their release, we knew we’d never have to deal with detangling the wires of our earbuds again. That moment couldn’t have come soon enough, but we have to say it was worth the wait!

If you want a solid product when it comes to wireless earbuds, AirPods are obviously one of the classic ways to go. But at the same time, when you a high quality product, that usually means paying high prices. The cost is well-justified, of course, but that doesn’t mean it’s always within your budget. Tech can be quite expensive — especially when it’s this good — which is why we’re always on the lookout for sales and deals on the hottest releases. That’s what you’re here for, right? So let’s not wait any longer. AirPods are all marked down on Amazon right now and they’re waiting for you!

Apple AirPods Pro

If you’re a “go big or go home” type, look no further. What makes the Pros different from their counterparts? First, there’s a customizable fit, since not everyone’s ear is shaped the same. Another huge one is the noise cancelation feature, allowing you to shut out background noise while listening to your favorite new album or podcast. On the other hand, if you want to hear outside sound even better, try Transparency mode! Pros are also water-resistant and have an Adaptive EQ feature, allowing you to hear the audio the way it’s meant to be heard. Want to find out even more? We’ll get into more details that all of the models share below!

Get the Apple AirPods Pro (originally $249) for just $235 at Amazon with free shipping! Also available with AppleCare+ Bundle. Get it as soon as May 3, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

Apple AirPods With Wireless Charging Case

All AirPods come with a charging case, but this one is wireless, meaning there’s no outlet necessary if it needs an extra boost of juice. This case actually holds multiple charges too, meaning you can get over 24 hours of battery life out of it! That means over 24 hours of top-notch audio and the assistance of Siri!

Get the Apple AirPods With Wireless Charging Case (originally $199) for just $169 at Amazon with free shipping! Also available with AppleCare+ Bundle. Get it as soon as May 3, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

The most affordable version of AirPods available on Amazon right now also has over 64,000 reviews, so don’t let the low price fool you into thinking they’re not worth your time. There is no wireless way to charge the case, but it still holds just as many charges and the buds still hold all of the same amazing features as the version just above!

Get the Apple AirPods With Charging Case (originally $159) for just $139 at Amazon with free shipping! Also available with AppleCare+ Bundle. Get it as soon as May 4, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

