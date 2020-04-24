At this point, many of us have officially entered WFH mode — whether we were ready for it or not. Our cozy computer chair has been abandoned, our adorably-decorated desk is collecting dust and there’s a good chance we’re now stuck using our laptop for work day after day. We think we miss our mouse most of all!

It can be tough adjusting to a work-from-home routine, especially with a full eight-hour workday ahead of us five days a week. It’s hard to get comfortable, physically, and our unprepared “office” setting is actually making our work take longer. It’s frustrating, but it’s not forever. In fact, we can vastly improve it right now with this top-selling ergonomic mouse!

Get the Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse (originally $100) for just $90 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as April 29, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Nearly 5,000 reviewers are praising this mouse as the best ever — even saying it’s improved their lives in nearly every way. Those dealing with wrist pain are especially grateful for its game-changing presence. They say it’s incredibly comfortable and that even after years of use, it’s still managing to exceed their expectations. They’ve declared it worth every penny — and that was before the sale price kicked in!

You’ll notice right away that Logitech mouse is unlike possibly any other you’ve tried, thanks to its advanced, hand-crafted design. It’s sculpted to support your hand and wrist, even including a rest for your thumb! Once you go thumb rest, you’ll never leave your thumb hanging again. Especially not once you notice that extra side scroll wheel and buttons!

This mouse actually has seven buttons in total, and you can customize them to assign each one a command based on your typical workday — or even if you’re gaming afterward. Feel free to take it away from the desk too. It’s designed to work on nearly any surface, including glass. No mousepad? No problem!

This MX Master 2S mouse “offers a new level of comfort, control, precision and customization.” Not every mouse can navigate across three computers (Windows or Mac), after all. It’ll be seamless too, thanks to the speed adaptive scroll wheel, which offers hyper-fast scrolling.

Speaking of fast, this Bluetooth Smart mouse recharges in just three minutes. That one charge? It boasts up to 70 days of wireless power! We are feeling the power already too, if we do say so ourselves. The best part of it all? Once we’re done working from home and it’s back to the office, we can take this Logitech mouse with us!

