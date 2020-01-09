Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas Suggests This Under-$100 Sweater

Now that the holidays are over and reality has returned, many of Us are back at work. It’s nice to have a routine going again, but we can’t help but feel like something is still stuck in last year — our outfits! The new year is all about the new you, and there’s a good chance you spent December gifting your friends and family while totally neglecting yourself!

Because of this, few can really afford to to splurge on a brand-new wardrobe — especially with spring right around the corner. So, how does one approach this situation? Take a page out of Something Navy’s book! Popular blogger Arielle Charnas has found the perfect piece to freshen up our wardrobes — and she found it for under $100 too!

Grab the Lark & Ro Women’s Sweaters V Neck Cashmere Sweater with Bell Sleeves (originally $93) now with prices starting at $57, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

If you’re looking for a sweater update that doesn’t break the bank, we’ve got you. According to a recent Something Navy article, the easy investment worth making is the Lark & Ro Women’s Sweaters V Neck Cashmere Sweater with Bell Sleeves. Not only is it beyond chic, it’s only $57!

This sweater is crafted from the most luxurious cashmere material. It’s soft-to-touch and you will most definitely want to wrap yourself up in it. Not only does it look way pricier than it is, it comes available in five shades. From white to royal blue (and don’t forget a staple black), each option is a winner. And while this is technically a basic, there’s nothing basic about it.

From the V-neck front to the beautiful bell sleeves, the fabulous features are endless. In fact, we’re already thinking of a dozen different ways to style it. From silk trousers in the winter to high-waisted denim shorts in the summer, this is bound to be a year-round go-to!

Lark & Ro Women’s V-Neck Cashmere Sweater

So many proud owners can’t get over this “stunning sweater.” One reviewer says this “attractive top is so lovely” and she loved how the “quality and color” fit her body. Another reviewer was impressed with the sweater’s “high quality.” In fact, she was “amazed with [her] purchase.”

Since this “gorgeous cashmere sweater” is available at an “exceptional price,” the only thing left to do is add it to your cart! After all, it’s the blogger-approved move for 2020!

