Take This Quiz to Determine the Best Cruelty-Free Skincare for You

There’s a lot of guesswork when it comes to skincare. We always pick and choose new brands or ingredients we think might agree with our skin, but let’s be real — we’re not dermatologists or aestheticians. We’re not quite sure what’s going to happen when we actually try them out, and if our skin does have a reaction, who knows if it’s just the time of year, the weather, our hormones or even that piece of chocolate we ate two days ago!

It’s nice to have a professional to help us find a routine customized for our skin, but professionals can be pricey, and having to actually go see them isn’t necessarily convenient. That’s why Versed invented the Skin Decoder — a quick, simple quiz with expert analysis that can help you build a new, cruelty-free routine that actually fits your skin!

Take the Versed Skin Decoder Quiz to find your new skincare routine today!

Versed aims to take the complication out of skincare — including the ingredients. All of its products are clean, non-toxic, vegan, cruelty-free and without all of the usual nasties we tend to look for in other ingredients lists. The brand is even sustainable, with 92% recyclable packaging (with a goal of 100%). The best part? Its products are actually affordable!

So, about this Skin Decoder. When we say it’s quick and simple, we’re not lying. It’ll only take you about a minute or two at most! It takes you through five categories: Basics, Skin Type, Environment, Lifestyle and Goals. You’ll start by inputting your age and if you’re oily or dry, and if you have acne. You then will input the information about your current location and the weather, followed by how you sleep, how often you travel and if you smoke. You can then check off your top skincare concerns, whether they be wrinkles, dark spots, clogged pores, etc. Then all you have to do if say if you want just the essentials or a full-on routine. Done!

Take the Versed Skin Decoder Quiz to find your new skincare routine today!

I took this quiz and was given a Hydrated, Super Clear Skin Regimen. I asked for a whole routine, so they recommended me three core products, as well as everything from cleansers, to a peel, to a mask. (If you choose just the essentials, they’ll recommend you fewer products.) My core products were a moisturizing gel-cream, a clarifying serum and a spot treatment. I loved how they not only gave me these recommendations, but also explained why my skin might react to things the way it does, as well as how to take care of it and what to avoid!

The best part about having this new routine is that when you buy a bundle of three products at Versed, you actually receive a discount, so you’ll feel even better about your purchase. Things will only go up from there, of course, when you cleanse, treat and moisturize your way to healthier, happier skin!

Take the Versed Skin Decoder Quiz to find your new skincare routine today!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!