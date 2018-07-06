Ashley Tisdale Uses This One Product for Silky Skin

Hand creams are often overlooked, but they’re a necessity year-round. Not all hand creams are created equal and if you’re looking to splurge on a luxe pair, Shop With Us got you covered. If you’re ready to keep your hands baby soft, the La Mer Hand Treatment is the perfect cream for silky smooth hands.

Retailing for $90, La Mer The Hand Treatment will transform your hands and keep your skin feeling baby soft. Formulated with an exclusive Skin Brightening Complex and Miracle Broth, this cream will help improve your skin’s tone and clarity while diminishing age spots. Perfect for anyone looking to maintain youthful-looking hands, the hand treatment also works to combat signs of aging.

See it: Grab the La Mer The Hand Treatment at Nordstrom!

Celebs love La Mer — Kim Kardashian revealed she uses the perfecting treatment, while Kendall Jenner uses the foundation as a base for her pout. Ashley Tisdale loves the pricy hand cream, however. After receiving sound advice from her grandmother, the actress never leaves home without her tube of La Mer Hand Treatment.

“Hand cream is so important. I learned that from my grandma,” she’s said. “So, I now always carry La Mer because she knows best.”

