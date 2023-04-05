Sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

There’s no magic cure-all or mystical panacea out there to solve all of life’s problems…but there’s honestly one ingredient that comes pretty close. We’re talking about CBD. But hold up — not every CBD product is equal in effectiveness, value and purity!

While CBD could help address a wide slew of both physical and emotional concerns, some brands try to side-step their way out of making high-quality products you can actually trust. Aspen Green, however, is different.

Aspen Green might feature the absolute best USDA Certified Organic CBD on the market, from oils, to topicals, to gummies and beyond. All of the brand’s plants are grown and harvested under strict, clean conditions, and each product is totally free of toxins and contaminates. You can trust this fact, as everything is tested by third-party laboratories, who ensure not only the proper phytocannabinoid counts, but also that you won’t find any mold, salmonella, pesticides or heavy metals in your products. You can even scan the QR code on the labels to see each product’s Certificate of Analysis!

Each of Aspen Green’s full spectrum CBD products is also vegan, non-GMO and cruelty-free. Check, check and check! What you will find inside are beneficial alkaloids, terpenes and flavonoids, encouraging the coveted entourage effect. This is why going full-spectrum with your CBD is so important. “The ‘entourage effect’, is the suggested positive contribution derived from the addition of terpenes to the effect of cannabinoids. This means that the entirety of the effect is greater than the sum effects of its contributing parts.” (National Library of Medicine)

Ready to learn about Aspen Green’s top CBD products — and maybe grab one (or a few) for yourself? See below for our favorite picks and to learn how each one could improve your day-to-day life! Also, Shop With Us readers can save 20 percent off their full order thanks to promo code: UsWeekly20 (this can’t be combined with other codes).

Best Overall CBD Oil: Full Spectrum CBD Oil 100mg/mL, Extra Strength

Why We Love It:

Three flavors (including an unflavored variation)

An all-around performer: could help address sleep, pain and inflammation, anxiety, stress and more

Bestseller

Can save 30% when you subscribe

Best for Pain and Inflammation: Relief Full Spectrum Organic Gummies 50mg CBD — Cherry

Why We Love It:

Blended with organic functional herbs including turmeric, ginger, chamomile

Designed to alleviate agitation and discomfort, promote repair and recovery and support mobility

Yummy cherry flavor

Can save 20% when you subscribe

Also available in Relief Full Spectrum CBD Oil form or in the Relief CBD Bundle!

Best for Sleep: Rest Organic Gummies 50mg CBD — Berry

Why We Love It:

Calming organic ingredients including chamomile and lemon balm

Designed to promote quality rest and full nights of sleep

Yummy berry flavor

Can save 20% when you subscribe

Also available in Rest Full Spectrum CBD Oil form or in the Rest CBD Bundle!

Best for a Variety of Feel-Good Benefits: Bliss Organic Gummies 50mg CBD — Tropical

Why We Love It:

Designed to encourage feelings of elation, joy and peace

May help with sex/intimacy, weight loss or even as an alcohol replacement

Best flavor

Can save 20% when you subscribe

Also available in Bliss Full Spectrum CBD+CBDV Oil form or in the Bliss CBD Bundle!

Best CBD Topical for Pain: Relief Cooling Cream

Why We Love It:

May help with joint and ligament pain, arthritis and muscle soreness/recovery

Approximately 80% organic ingredients

Features menthol for a cooling effect

Can save 30% when you subscribe

Best CBD Topical for Endometriosis: Relief Balm

Why We Love It:

100% organic ingredients

Features therapeutic botanicals, essential cannabinoids and emollients for soothing relief

Free of plasticizers, artificial preservatives, and synthetic ingredients

Can save 30% when you subscribe

Best for Anxiety and Stress: Calm Full Spectrum CBD Oil 50mg/mL Lemon

Why We Love It:

Designed to create a sense of relaxation and alleviate stress

May help address symptoms of PTSD

Features mood-soothing favorite ashwagandha

Can save 30% when you subscribe

Also available in lemon gummy form or in the Calm CBD Bundle!

Best for Dogs: Organic CBD Soft Dog Chews

Why We Love It:

Formulated with veterinarians

Two dog-friendly treat flavors: bacon for a calm mood and peanut butter for mobility

Available in 30-count or 60-count bags

Can save 20% when you subscribe

Looking for something else? Explore more from Aspen Green here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

