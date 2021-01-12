This Airy Sweater Makes Getting Dressed a Breeze

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love sweater weather, but what does “sweater weather” even mean to you? Does it mean long cardigans? Fitted turtlenecks? Chunky pullovers? Cashmere and wool? Sweaters come in many forms, and we’re fans of pretty much all of them. So which one is calling our name right now?

On a day that’s not too cold but not too warm, a loose-knit sweater is our go-to. Something with some airflow, but still comfy enough for lounging around. One other essential for us? It needs to be affordable! We don’t want to feel like we have to leave it in our closet for only special, spill-free occasions. This sweater from Amazon is just the ticket!

Get the Asvivid Off-the-Shoulder Oversized Knit Pullover Sweater for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This airy sweater has a generous fit, keeping things loose and light and perfectly oversized. It has a wide V-neckline you can wear regularly or let slip down one shoulder, letting one of the dropped shoulder seams slip down even farther. The sleeves themselves are voluminous, but they do taper into cuffs at the wrists so they won’t get in the way of your typing, texting or writing!

The beige color of this sweater is a top pick for Us because a neutral piece like this can mean a lot of added versatility to your wardrobe — plus, it looks good on everyone. Currently, however, it’s available in nine other awesome shades too! Go for a pop like blue, green or pink, or keep it classic with black or grey. Check them all out (plus the other types of sweaters available on the same page)!

Get the Asvivid Off-the-Shoulder Oversized Knit Pullover Sweater for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

Styling this sweater truly is a breeze. Its flowy knit is easy to play around with, allowing you to create more chic looks than you might with a different piece. You can tuck the hem completely into a pair of jeans (or even denim shorts), or perhaps just the front into a mermaid-style skirt or pleated mini. We can totally see this piece working under a pair of overalls too, either with lace-up boots or even heels.

You could also easily twist up this fabric if you wanted to knot the hem. That would be totally cute over a bathing suit top or bralette. We definitely recommend wearing this over a bodysuit too. There are so many options; you don’t need our help!

Get the Asvivid Off-the-Shoulder Oversized Knit Pullover Sweater for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Asvivid here and see more pullover sweaters here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!