Get Ready To Meet Your New Favorite Cozy Sweater

Gather ’round, sweater stans! This gem we recently found on Amazon is one for the books — you’re going to want to pay close attention. Sure, you may be thinking that you likely have enough knits to last through the cold winter months, but there are some pieces that are too good to pass up.

This turtleneck sweater from MEROKEETY combines so many of our favorite trends into one pretty package. It offers the right fit, look and feel, which practically guarantees it will soon achieve go-to status. After all, with a price point currently ringing in at under $20, it’s a steal that simply must be taken advantage of!

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Turtleneck Knit Oversized Batwing Sleeve Ribbed Sweater for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Clearly, we’re smitten, but this is an amazing sweater from top to bottom. The oversized, cowl-neck-adjacent neckline almost acts as a scarf to keep you warm — and sets the foundation for a fire ‘fit. It has a loose silhouette and can be stretched to wear over a pair of leggings and protect your backside in the process. Plus, the sleeves are seriously glamorous — their lantern style gives this sweater a major boost of elegance.

Right now, you can score this knit in three colors: black, cream and camel brown. Our only complaint? That it isn’t available in more shades! At this price, we’re ready to purchase as many as possible. In the meantime, we’re just thrilled that these neutral hues will go with everything in our closet.

MEROKEETY Women’s Turtleneck Knit Oversized Batwing Sleeve Ribbed Sweater

This is a garment that you can reach for any day of the week. It’s a reliable knit to wear with jeans, leggings, skirts or even joggers. Though it may feel like we’re out of the woods, winter’s sticking around for quite some time — and the only way to make it bearable is to cozy up in a chic sweater and grab a cup of hot cocoa (or a hot toddy)!

