Cashmere Joggers Under $40 Do Exist — And We’re Buying Them in Every Color

We don’t want to be dramatic here, but we have some major news: We just found the holy grail of loungewear. Usually when we’re shopping for comfy separates, we prefer to stay within a certain price range — which inevitably means that any cashmere item is over budget.

At least that’s what we thought! This pair of joggers from DAIMIDY is made from ultra-luxe cashmere, and you can score your own for as little as $34! With a price point this affordable, we want to buy a pair in every single shade — seriously!

Get the DAIMIDY Women’s Cashmere Jogger Pants for prices starting at just $34, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of update, December 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

These joggers are relatively lightweight, but they’re still incredibly warm thanks to the material. The blend of cashmere, wool and viscose creates a sleek knit that looks so relaxing. If you’re concerned about the wool making these joggers itchy, shoppers assure Us that they’re some of the softest pants they own! While the cashmere and viscose bring the sumptuous texture, the wool guarantees the toasty vibe!

The fit of these joggers is simply classic. They’re high-waisted, have an adjustable drawstring and are narrow through the legs, concluding with cuffed ankles. The sides of pants have a cable knit design, which somehow makes them feel even cozier! It’s like wearing your most beloved sweater — only in bottom form!

These cashmere joggers are currently available in five hues, and every option is strong! You can purchase a pair in white, light grey, dark grey, black and navy blue. Rock them as pajamas, lounge pants or style them out to create an elegant athleisure ensemble. These joggers will make an excellent gift for practically anyone on your holiday shopping list! No one will guess you got such a great deal — you’ll be the MVP of Christmas morning!

