Over 20,000 Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Off-the-Shoulder Blouse

The off-the-shoulder look has been one of our standby styles for quite some time now, and we’re thrilled that the trend is still gaining momentum. The second spring officially arrived, we knew it was time to bring those flattering, warm-weather vibes back to the forefront of our Instagram Stories.

The only problem? Well, we were all living in tie-dye and sweatsuits last year — so our closets desperately need a refresh. Enter Amazon! This blouse from Asvivid currently boasts over 20,000 fans at the moment, and naturally, we had to see what the hype is really about.

Get the Asvivid Women’s Striped Printed Off The Shoulder Top for prices starting at just $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

Right off the bat, we understood exactly why this top is so popular. The off-the-shoulder silhouette is seriously timeless. The neckline stays securely in place with a thin sewn-in elastic, and the rest of the blouse flows out beautifully. The combo of the exposed shoulders and loose fit of the piece are incredible, and it’s sure to complement a wide range of body types. What’s not to love about that?

Each blouse is made even more flattering thanks to its horizontal striped pattern. But if stripes aren’t your thing, don’t stress — there are a slew of sleek solid shades, plus a range of seasonally-appropriate floral prints as well. Clearly, there’s an option for every shopper!

If the flowy fit of this top isn’t to your liking, there’s a handy tie at the bottom of the hem which can be adjusted for a more cinched-in aesthetic. It seems like every element of this blouse is designed to make owners feel fabulous, which makes perfect sense given the rave reviews. From the high quality to the affordable price, this is a bona fide hit. If you’re in the market to elevate your everyday outfits before summer kicks off, pick up this top in your preferred colors and prints now!

