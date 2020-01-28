Ends Soon! 5 Pieces You Need From the Online-Exclusive Athleta Sale

When it comes to activewear, there is nowhere we’d rather shop than Athleta. From your gym not-so-basics, to athleisure essentials, to even swimwear and sandals, no brand does it better when it comes to performance, comfort and style!

There’s also no better time than now to shop at Athleta; we know we’re making as much room as possible in our closet for our next order. Why? Because through Tuesday night, we can snag top picks for up to 70% off at the online-only Warehouse Sale with a secret code! Want to join Us? Check out our five must-haves below and see how to get them for less!

These Shimmering Leggings

These yoga tights are insanely soft, and their shimmering finish is so, so sleek. The “unpinchable” three-layer waistband will change your life — and don’t worry, because shoppers say they’re totally “squat-proof.” Antique Burgundy is nearly sold out, but there’s still time for the oceanic Nordic Teal and the ever-flattering Black!

Get the Elation Ultra High Rise Shimmer Tight In Powervita (originally $98) in three colors for just $44 with code SECRETSALE at Athleta! Code expires January 28, 2020.

This Reversible Sherpa Hoodie

Know how sometimes you wish the sherpa on the outside of your sweatshirt could be on the inside? With this sweatshirt, all you need to do is flip it inside out. So soft, so cozy and so convenient. Shoppers say it’s the “best sweatshirt ever,” and we totally agree!

Get the Reversible Sherpa Sweatshirt (originally $118) in four colors starting at just $46 with code SECRETSALE at Athleta! Code expires January 28, 2020.

This Strappy Sports Bra

This sports bra provides the perfect amount of support for a yoga sesh, and the straps on the back are just too cool. Reviewers call it their “constant workout companion,” and we call it possibly the best deal ever at under $15!

Get the Transcendence Bra In Powervita A-C (originally $49) in four colors for just $14 with code SECRETSALE at Athleta! Code expires January 28, 2020.

This Ultra-Versatile Wrap

All of the comfort of activewear, all of the style of a statement piece. Wear this wrap like a sweater, or, you see that draping neckline? You can actually pull it up to wear it like a hood. Okay, we’re definitely obsessed!

Get the Nirvana Wear Two Ways Wrap (originally $89) in 12 colors starting at just $34 with code SECRETSALE at Athleta! Code expires January 28, 2020.

This Adorable Sweatshirt Dress

This dress is a staple for both casual outings and lazy days at home. Plus, how nice would it be to slip into this after the gym? The French terry fabric is so soft, and the stripe detail is absolutely the cutest!

Get the Round Trip Sweatshirt Dress (originally $118) in two colors for just $58 with code SECRETSALE at Athleta! Code expires January 28, 2020.

Want to see more? Check out the rest of the Athleta Warehouse Sale here before it’s too late!

