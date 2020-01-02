Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Welcome to 2020! A new year means new chances, but a new decade? Yeah, it’s definitely time to make some big moves. For many of us, that means starting a new health and wellness journey. We know that’s the case for Us, but the same even goes for former Olympians!

To start 2020 off right, Shawn Johnson is putting her “best food forward” with Home Chef. The retired Olympian may have four gold medals and a Dancing With the Stars win under her belt, but her newfound motherhood may be the most rewarding — and the most challenging — adventure she’s faced yet!

Get $100 off with code USWEEKLY100 at Home Chef! That’s $25 off your first four boxes for a limited time only!

Raising her adorable daughter, Drew Hazel, means a huge lifestyle change for Johnson. She and husband Andrew East don’t always have time to shop for and prepare healthy meals anymore. That’s why they’re turning to Home Chef, a weekly meal kit service that helps them avoid bland, greasy dinners without ever compromising on taste or quality!

With our exclusive code, you can save big on your very own Home Chef meals, which you can customize to your liking, whether it’s to fit your dietary needs or to double up on proteins. There are also no-prep meal options that can be prepared in as little as five minutes, regardless of your skill level, and that’s seriously music to our ears. ”The newborn runs the house,” Johnson admits. “You can go twelve hours and realize all of a sudden you haven’t eaten all day. Home Chef is the miracle we needed. It’s the only way we eat anymore!”

Whether you’re looking to cut carbs, try out lower-calorie meals or simply eat more vegetables, Home Chef has so many meals you’re going to love. “The great thing about Home Chef is you can be as health conscious as you want to be,” East says. They’re so easy to make too, so even brand new parents like Johnson and East can totally keep the stress out of the kitchen!

Get $100 off with code USWEEKLY100 at Home Chef! That’s $25 off your first four boxes for a limited time only!

Curious about some of the options you can choose from? Right now, we’re eyeing the Huli-Huli Salmon Bowl, a customer favorite. The Garlic Salsa Steak Tacos also sound incredible. Vegetarian? The Tuscan Tomato Flatbread and Cashew Tofu both look simply divine!

With Home Chef, there is always something new and fun to try so you won’t end up defaulting to ramen dinners five days a week. We love how everything is portioned out perfectly too. Plus, it’s great for planning out meals in advance so you never become “hangry” after a long day when you come home and can’t find anything to eat!

Everything about using Home Chef is easy. You can pick out your meals online or on the app in no time, you are able to see what they’ll look like how they’re prepared in advance. Then, of course, the cooking itself is fast, with clear directions and fresh, pre-portioned ingredients!

With Home Chef at her side, it’s looking like Johnson might just be beginning the best year of her life. She has the cutest, happiest and healthiest little family ever, and we can’t wait to see what she cooks up next — literally!

Get $100 off with code USWEEKLY100 at Home Chef! That’s $25 off your first four boxes for a limited time only!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!