



The late Jackie Kennedy is known for famously saying, “Pearls are always appropriate” — and we could not agree more! Lucky for Us, we just found an ultra chic dress that features pearly buttons. The feminine design is from blogger Blair Eadie’s new collaboration with Nordstrom. The Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific collection officially launched on Monday, October 22, and is full of stylish pieces. On her blog Atlantic-Pacific, Eadie noted, “We created this collection with all of you in mind and I hope you’ll find it inspiring. I’m also optimistic that you’ll add a little color and tulle to your closet as well.”

See It: Grab the Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Stretch Ponte Dress for only $139 in two stunning shades.

Our favorite find from the collection has to be the Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Stretch Ponte Dress. The dense ponte knit frock is designed with princess seaming and a flared skirt. The flattering number also features elbow length sleeves, a mock neck and a back-zip closure.

As for our favorite detail? Its pearly buttons! The signature element is seen throughout Eadie’s debut collection.

The ponte dress is available in a black hue. However, we can’t wait to look pretty in pink wearing the frock in the Pink Beauty shade. A great find for any fashionista, this gorgeous design is about to become one of our go-to picks this season.

Priced at $139, this dress won’t make a dent in our wallet. A great style that can transition from desk to drinks seamlessly, we look forward to adding this frock to our closet ASAP.

When it comes to work, we plan on accessorizing this ponte dress with Mary Jane pumps, a top coat, a chic watch and tote bag. We can even switch gears with kitten heels, a wrap coat and a cross-body bag to catch a play. For a polished dinner party ensemble, we can wear the dress with pointy-toe mules, a leather belt, and a sleek clutch.

With sizes extra small to extra large currently in stock in select colors, there is no time like the present to snag this amazing find.

