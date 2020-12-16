Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Working out in the winter months is especially hard for those of Us who live in colder climates. If you’re an avid runner with a passion for fresh air, the wintertime presents plenty of challenges. You need to suit up accordingly, and it’s critical to find the right gear that will keep you comfortable!

Luckily, we just found a pair of fleece-lined leggings that are specifically designed for working out in frosty temperatures. These ATTRACO leggings are thick enough to keep you suitably toasty, but they also have ventilation properties which can make your sweat session much more comfortable!

Get the ATTRACO Thermal Fleece Lined Leggings for prices starting at just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

These leggings are substantial and have an inner-layer of fleece designed to keep your legs cozy. But don’t stress about overheating: If you’re doing a high-intensity workout, the material can wick away moisture to leave your legs feeling dry.

They have a high-waisted design, which is a must with any workout leggings, and they’re also available in two lengths. The full-length version extends to the ankles, while the capri-length pair is naturally shorter. They each offer handy pockets on the hips, which is ideal for holding your phone, credit card or a small set of keys.

Shoppers are loving how comfortable these leggings are, and also claim they’re an incredibly great value! They mention that it’s critical to take a proper look at the sizing guide to guarantee you get the right fit. In some cases, you may have to size up depending on your body type — but once you nail it down, you won’t be disappointed! Your brisk walks and workouts just got upgraded, and these leggings are bound to be a must-have for the winter. Fleece is the word!

