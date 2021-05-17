Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can all agree that 2020 was pretty much a wash when it came to dating, right? Even the first half of 2021 wasn’t quite cutting it. Now, though, we’re all feeling more than ready to get back out there. But where to even begin?

Dating is hard, especially in the modern world when you have apps and texting thrown into the mix. If you’re dreaming of a magical romance but don’t want to suffer through 100 bad first dates to get there, we definitely suggest getting some advice. Not necessarily from a friend, but an expert! There are actually a ton of dating-related audiobooks out there that may help give you the confidence, techniques and skills you need to find true love. The best part? You can start listening for free with an Audible trial! Check out some of our picks!

Texts So Good He Can’t Ignore

Texting is a major part of relationships these days, especially toward the very beginning. You might text for weeks with a person before you even meet them in person, and this book shows you how to make the most of that!

Boundaries in Dating

Written by counselors, radio hosts and bestselling authors, this book is about more than just the initial spark. It deals with how to build on that relationship and make healthy choices early on so your love can continue to flourish!

The Five Love Languages

You may have heard of love languages before, but this wildly popular book dives into them and how you can come to understand both your own and your future partner’s. If there’s a key to effective communication in a relationship, this may be it!

Fu*k the Rules: Dating Playbook for Women

Completely outdated dating advice is still running rampant out there, and this book is ready to help you unlearn any bad or self-damaging habits or “rules.” It’s about empowerment and being in a relationship because you want to be — not because you’re settling!

The Tao of Dating

If you’re all about having a fulfilling career without sacrificing your love life, this book is for you. It combines “ancient wisdom with modern science” to help the 21st century woman truly have it all!

The Grown Woman’s Guide to Online Dating

Online dating is tough, but this practical guide will walk you through how to navigate the apps, from creating your profile to sending that first message. This book also has a religious aspect to it, if that’s what you’re looking for!

The Magic of Manifesting Love

Some people swear by the power of manifestation, having found happiness through the practice. If you want to “attract an amazing relationship” and increase your self-confidence, this book describes 15 advanced manifestation techniques to help you get there!

