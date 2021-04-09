7 Audible Finds From Katie Holmes’ Personal Book Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We look to celebrities for all sorts of inspiration. Often it’s style inspiration or beauty inspiration — but we’ve also discovered some fantastic books after seeing certain stars’ reading lists. One celeb who’s always posting her most recent reads on her Instagram is Katie Holmes, and we have to say, she has amazing taste!

We’ve put together a list of books Holmes has read — all in the past year and a half and all available on Audible for your listening pleasure. You can start listening for free too when you sign up for a 30 day trial! Let’s dive in, shall we?

Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf

Follow Clarissa Dalloway’s life as a “high-society woman in post-World War One London” in this Woolf classic, originally published nearly 100 years ago!

Between Two Kingdoms by Suleika Jaouad

Holmes marked this memoir as a “#mustread.” It follows Jaouad’s journey from leukemia to remission and how she came to “reenter the world and live again.”

Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankl

This book, which Holmes called “beautiful and important,” delves into Frankl’s time suffering in Nazi death camps and how it led him to develop a form of psychotherapy called logotherapy.

Year of the Monkey by Patti Smith

This memoir comes from legendary musician Patti Smith, who wrote about a turning point in her life, dealing with “loss, aging, and a dramatic shift in the political landscape of America.”

Intimations by Zadie Smith

This is a collection of essays from one of the most iconic authors of the modern era. These essays were all written soon after the pandemic began, so they “explore ideas and questions prompted by an unprecedented situation,” Smith’s words containing a “profound intimacy and tenderness.”

The Carrying by Ada Limón

This poetry collection proves why Limón is one of the respected poets in the world. The poems tend to deal with heavy topics but still manage to leave the reader feeling hopeful and in awe.

The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates

This book is a dramatic page-turner about the journey of Hiram Walker, a boy with a mysterious power, and his journey from bondage to escape and beyond.

