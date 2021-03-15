This Dress Seriously Reminds Us of the $795 1 Katie Holmes Just Wore

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Has anyone been serving up more fashion inspiration this year than Katie Holmes? The actress was lying low for a little while, but now we can’t go a day without a dose of style inspo from her — and that’s just the way we like it. She wowed us with her long coats and cute sweaters all winter, and now that warmer spring weather has started to make its presence known, she’s not holding back!

Just the other day, Holmes wore a simply gorgeous spring dress while walking through the streets of NYC — finishing off her look with simple white sneakers, a face mask and a Chloé crossbody bag. We wanted a dress just like hers. Of course, the issue was that when we found the actual Ulla Johnson dress itself, we found a $795 price tag to go along with it — not to mention mostly sold-out sizes. That’s why we ended up scouring Amazon until we found one with the same vibes (but a way lower price)!

Get the R.Vivimos Summer Half Sleeve Cotton Ruffled Flowy Dress starting at just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Just like Holmes’ dress (seen here), this R.Vivimos dress has puffed accent sleeves, a tie detail at the chest, a long silhouette and a cute print featuring polka dots. It also has that same overall flowy, warm-weather vibe to it. We saw it and we knew it was exactly the type of look we were going for, and we may have squealed a little bit when we discovered it was in our budget — and had wonderful reviews!

While we first picked the white version to more closely channel Holmes’ look, the grey frock is also a great choice for an extremely similar style. Don’t limit yourself though. There are 14 options in total. Go for an army green, a lilac purple, a melon orange or a blushing pink. How about a vampy red or sky blue — or even a neutral like beige? Check them all out!

As you know, wearing this dress with some classic sneakers is a go, but you can always dress it up too. A pair of heeled sandals would be gorgeous, especially with a sparkling headband or necklace. You could also try some flatforms and a straw hat, or maybe a pair of short socks peeping out of some loafers. As long as you’re rocking this dress, the rest of the look is an automatic win!

